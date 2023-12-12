Three Tiger defenders make 247Sports true freshman All-America team

TigerNet Staff by

Three Clemson defenders made 247Sports' true freshman All-America team on Tuesday. Two happen to line up next to each other with defensive tackle Peter Woods and defensive end TJ Parker. "Woods excelled during his debut season at Clemson, with 22 tackles and 2.5 TFLs (remember, defensive tackles aren't much for counting stats)," 247Sports' Chris Hummer said. "One of the top-graded run defenders in the Power Five according to PFF, Woods helped pace one of the better run defenses in college football. He also showed a rare ability for someone his size (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) to create pressure, posting 16 of them in 155 pass-rush snaps. "Clemson just keeps producing great defensive lineman, and Parker is yet another example. Parker led all true freshmen with 11 tackles for loss, to go along with five sacks and 30 total tackles. He’s also a really good defender. Woods is one tackle for loss shy of tying Myles Murphy’s true freshman program record. Can he make it happen in the Gator Bowl?" Freshman safety Khalil Barnes was named first-team All-ACC by PFF and a freshman All-American by On3, College Football Network, College Football News and The Athletic. "It's a crowded year for true freshman safeties, so we're creating space for another. Barnes was awesome for Clemson this year. He finished the season with 31 tackles, five TFLs and a trio of interceptions, emerging as a key starter for the Tigers down the stretch. Barnes very much looks the part of a multiyear starter and a future draft pick on the back end of Clemson's defense," Hummer said. Parker notched freshman honors from CFN, College Football Network and The Athletic, while Woods was named the Freshman Interior Defender of the Year by College Football Network and was also honored by CFN and On3 so far as a freshman All-American.

