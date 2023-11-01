Swinney updates injuries including Will Shipley, Peter Woods

Swinney said that starting running back Will Shipley is still day-to-day with his concussion protocol.

"The medical people gotta say he's good to go. I don't get involved," Swinney said. "They have protocols in place and they've got all kinds of stuff that you have to go through to be cleared back to play."

Shipley has rushed for 515 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Swinney shared that freshman standout defensive lineman Peter Woods is back at practice after his undisclosed injury and is currently day to day.

"He’s been able to get back to practice. Encouraged by what I’ve been able to see at practice this week," Swinney said.

Swinney said that Tyler Brown's eye is feeling better, and mentally, he is doing really good after the injury.

Swinney also said that freshman running back Jay Haynes has practiced this week (ankle) after not traveling to the last two games.