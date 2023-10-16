Swinney talks DJ Uiagalelei's Oregon State success: "Ain't nobody happier for DJ than me"

Things are unfolding just how Clemson coach Dabo Swinney hoped and expected for former Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in Oregon. Uiagalelei has commanded the Oregon State Beavers to a No. 12 AP ranking at 6-1 on the season. He has connected on 60.2% of his throws, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt with 15 touchdowns to four interceptions and also rushing for five touchdowns. Uiagalelei ranks No. 7 overall in ESPN's QBR metric. Uiagalelei was replaced by Cade Klubnik in the 2022 ACC Championship game, and he transferred shortly after. "Ain't nobody happier for DJ than me. I love the kid," Swinney said on his call-in show Monday. "That's exactly what I hoped would happen. That he would get a good reset and really just go ball out and have a great year. This kid was incredibly committed to Clemson for three years. He's a graduate. I know he got a lot of criticism -- the guy is 22-6 as a starter here. It's just crazy. I think he's got a bright, bright future, and I've always believed that. Again, sometimes you need a reset. "I'm really happy for him and proud of him...This kid is a really good player and an unbelievable kid and a great preparer of the game. Ain't nobody on the planet happier for that young man than me. Just pulling for him to finish well and go on to do great things and play some pro ball. "He's always represented Clemson and Oregon State with class." 247Sports and The Action Network each projected a Clemson-Oregon State matchup in San Diego's Holiday Bowl this past week.

