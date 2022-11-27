CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB:

Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB: "He's not the reason we lost the game"
by - 2022 Nov 27, Sun 16:16

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took part in Sunday's media teleconference for Saturday's ACC matchup between No. 10 Clemson and No. 24 North Carolina.

Swinney was asked during the session if DJ Uiagalelei was still the starting quarterback after the 31-30 rivalry loss against South Carolina.

"Yea, he's still the starter. He's not the reason we lost the game," Swinney said. "He doesn't catch it. He doesn't play safety. He doesn't return kicks. He has his share of things he can do better, but he'll definitely start the game."

Uiagalelei completed 8 out of 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with an interception against the Gamecocks. On the ground, he had 12 rushes for 51 yards and a score.

