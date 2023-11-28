Shaq Lawson apologizes after pushing fan who was threatening teammates, families

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Some fans can take it over the line while watching a sporting event. Merely being a paying customer or under the influence of alcohol does not justify verbally abusing players. During the Bills' 37-34 loss to the Eagles, an Eagles fan close to the field was going at the Bills players, reportedly threatening their families. There were repeated efforts to get the fan kicked out of the game by different Bills players. Former Tiger Shaq Lawson reached a tipping point and took matters into his own hands, eventually pushing the disruptive fan in response to the unacceptable behavior. "Those of you who know me know that I'm all about the fans, and I have a lot of respect for the game I play and my opponents," Lawson wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Before the game started yesterday, there was a fan behind our bench who was making life-threatening remarks towards us and our families. We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game. Eventually, our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed." Bills head coach Sean McDermott was hopeful that the Eagles would have tossed the fan before things got out of hand. "It's unfortunate that that would go on during a game in particular," he said after the loss. "And what I'm aware of is that people were asked to have the fan removed, and nothing was done. So, at the end of the day, that's not for us to concern ourselves with at this point. It's just unfortunate overall that that would be taking place during a game." I'm on Lawson's side, as the security staff should have never let this get out of hand like it did. When multiple players are complaining about a fan during a game, there is certainly an issue that needs to be addressed. An #Eagles fan got into it with #Bills’ Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver, Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau …



Lawson end up even pushing him 😳



(beccacavalier/IG) pic.twitter.com/GpUYKn0fNx — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 27, 2023 My view of the interaction between Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson, and Eagles fans behind the Bills bench.



A Bills spokesperson tells us they are looking into the incident @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/s5Pjzt7TM4 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 27, 2023

