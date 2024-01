Several Tigers land on All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Four-time All-ACC Academic Football Team members Porter Wilson of Duke and Taylor Morin of Wake Forest headline the 2023 All-ACC Academic Team, announced Wednesday by the league office. In addition to Wilson and Morin earning their fourth All-ACC Academic Team honor, three-time selections include Clemson’s Will Shipley (RB), Duke’s Graham Barton (OL) and Charlie Ham (K), Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald (K), NC State’s Dylan McMahon (OL), and Wake Forest’s Justin Ellison (RB) and Michael Jurgens (OL). Duke redshirt senior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was named the recipient of the 2023 Jim Tatum Award in November. The award is given annually in memory of the late Jim Tatum to the top senior student-athlete among the league's football players. All 14 ACC Football member institutions were represented on the team. Duke and Wake Forest led all schools with 29 selections, followed by Clemson (27) and Virginia (27). Florida State (26) and Louisville (23) had over 20 selections as well. The ACC has selected an All-ACC Academic Football Team every year since 1954. A total of 43 members of the All-ACC Academic Football Team also earned some form of all-conference recognition. Clemson’s Tyler Davis (DT), Duke’s Wilson (P), Florida State’s Keon Coleman (WR/SP), Louisville’s Bryan Hudson (C), Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte (DE), and Virginia’s Malik Washington (WR) were first-team all-conference players in addition to All-ACC Academic Team honorees. The 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Rueben Bain, Jr. of Miami was also named to the academic team. Five All-ACC Academic Team selections were also recognized as 2023 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-Americans following the fall season in Shipley of Clemson (first team), Washington of Virginia (first team), Eric Miller of Louisville (first team), Gillotte of Louisville (first team), and Barton of Duke (second team). Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests during the season. 2023 All-ACC Academic Football Team ** - two-time honoree *** - three-time honoree **** - four-time honoree Alex Broome, Boston College, RB, Engineering Sam Candotti **, Boston College, SP, Management Liam Connor **, Boston College, SP, Management Loren Diloreto, Boston College, SP, Certificate of Leadership Donovan Ezeiruaku **, Boston College, DE, Management Jack Funke, Boston College, OL, Management Kyle Hergel, Boston College, OL, M.S. in Sport Administration Drew Kendall **, Boston College, OL, Management Jirhe Love, Boston College, DB, M.S. in Sport Administration Joe Marinaro **, Boston College, LB, MBA Jackson Ness **, Boston College, OL, MBA John Pupel, Boston College, DB, M.S. in Leadership and Administration Shitta Sillah, Boston College, DE, M.S. in Leadership and Administration Dino Tomlin**, Boston College, WR, Management Ozzy Trapilo**, Boston College, OL, Management Michael Wright, Boston College, SP, Certificate of Leadership Jamal Anderson, Clemson, LB, Pre-Business Jake Briningstool**, Clemson, TE, Sociology Tyler Brown, Clemson, WR, Communication DeMonte Capehart**, Clemson, DT, Sports Communication Barrett Carter**, Clemson, LB, Sports Communication Holden Caspersen**, Clemson, SP, Financial Management Beaux Collins**, Clemson, WR, Management Tyler Davis, Clemson, DT, Athletic Leadership (Masters), B.S. Management Hampton Earle, Clemson, WR, Public Administration (Masters), B.S. Criminal Justice Sage Ennis**, Clemson, TE, Athletic Leadership (Masters), B.S. Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Philip Florenzo**, Clemson, SP, Financial Management Hamp Greene, Clemson, WR, Master of Business Admin, B.S. Financial Management Ronan Hanafin, Clemson, WR, Pre-Business Sheridan Jones **, Clemson, CB, Athletic Leadership (Masters); B.S. Communications Cade Klubnik**, Clemson, QB, Marketing Phil Mafah**, Clemson, RB, Management Caleb Nix, Clemson, S, Management Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson, DT, Athletic Leadership (Masters); B.A. Sociology Jalyn Phillips**, Clemson, S, Communication Banks Pope, Clemson, TE, Construction Science Management Will Putnam**, Clemson, OL, Master of Business Admin; B.S. Management Will Shipley***, Clemson, RB, Management Brannon Spector, Clemson, WR, Athletic Leadership (Masters), B.S. Management Aidan Swanson, Clemson, SP, Master of Business Admin, B.S. Marketing Clay Swinney, Clemson, WR, Sports Communication Avieon Terrell, Clemson, CB, Sociology Wade Woodaz**, Clemson, LB, Management Graham Barton***, Duke, OL, Public Policy Camron Bergeron, Duke, Nickel, African & African American Studies Al Blades Jr., Duke, CB, Continuing Studies (non-degree) Jaylen Coleman**, Duke, RB, Master of Engineering Management Curtis Cooper, Duke, LS, Economics Matt Craycraft, Duke, OL, Undeclared Nicky Dalmolin**, Duke, TE, Psychology Scott Elliot, Duke, OL, Master of Management Studies Cole Finney**, Duke, TE, Public Policy Charlie Ham***, Duke, K, Master of Management Studies Jeremiah Hasley, Duke, TE, Undeclared James Hopson II, Duke, S, Public Policy Jake Hornibrook, Duke, OL, Master of Management Studies Sean Kelly, Duke, DE, Master of Management Studies Riley Leonard**, Duke, QB, Public Policy Jeremiah Lewis, Duke, S, Continuing Studies (non-degree) Jake Long, Duke, OL, Master of Management Studies Dorian Mausi, Duke, LB, Psychology Maurice McIntyre, Duke, OL, Continuing Studies (non-degree) Jordan Moore**, Duke, WR, Psychology Terry Moore**, Duke, S, Sociology Nick Morris, Duke, LB, Economics Anthony Nelson**, Duke, DE, Continuing Studies (non-degree) Brian Parker II, Duke, OL, Undeclared Todd Pelino, Duke, K, Undeclared Joshua Pickett**, Duke, CB, Public Policy Justin Pickett**, Duke, OL, Public Policy Jordan Waters, Duke, RB, Continuing Studies (non-degree) Porter Wilson****, Duke, P, Master of Management Studies Tatum Bethune, Florida State, LB, Social Science Joshua Burrell, Florida State, WR, Sport Management Keon Coleman, Florida State, WR, Social Science AJ Cottrill, Florida State, LB, Management Brian Courtney**, Florida State, TE, Finance Justin Cryer, Florida State, LB, Sport Management Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State, DB, Social Science Preston Daniel**, Florida State, TE, MBA Ja'Khi Douglas**, Florida State, WR, Sport Management Bryson Estes, Florida State, OL, Social Science Joshua Farmer**, Florida State, DL, Social Science Ryan Fitzgerald***, Florida State, K, Master's in Accounting Omar Graham Jr., Florida State, LB, Social Science Bless Harris, Florida State, OL, Master's in Athletic Coaching Donny Hiebert, Florida State, DB, Finance Destyn Hill, Florida State, WR, Management Keiondre Jones, Florida State, OL, Social Science Kevin Knowles II**, Florida State, DB, Social Science Fabien Lovett, Florida State, DL, Sociology Blake Nichelson, Florida State, LB, Social Science James Rosenberry Jr.**, Florida State, LB, MBA Robert Scott Jr., Florida State, OL, Social Science Thomas Shrader, Florida State, OL, Finance Maurice Smith, Florida State, OL, Sociology Jackson West, Florida State, TE, Sport Management Hykeem Williams, Florida State, WR, Pre-Criminology Brandon Best, Georgia Tech, OL, Public Policy Evan Dickens, Georgia Tech, RB, Business Administration Henry Freer**, Georgia Tech, LS, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering (Ph.D.) Dylan Leonard**, Georgia Tech, TE, M.S. Analytics Jason Moore**, Georgia Tech, DL, Business Administration Josh Robinson, Georgia Tech, DL, Business Administration Connor Scaglione, Georgia Tech, OL, Business Administration David Shanahan**, Georgia Tech, P, Business Administration Gavin Stewart**, Georgia Tech, K, M.S. Analytics Chris Bell**, Louisville, WR, Sport Administration Stanquan Clark, Louisville, LB, Sport Administration Kevin Coleman, Louisville, WR, Sport Administration Austin Collins, Louisville, OL, Finance Derrick Edwards, Louisville, CB, Sport Administration John Paul Flores, Louisville, OL, M.S. Sport Administration Gilbert Frierson, Louisville, LB, Post-Baccalaureate Ashton Gillotte**, Louisville, DL, Communication Michael Gonzalez**, Louisville, OL, Finance Isaac Guerendo, Louisville, RB, Post-Baccalaureate Stephen Herron, Louisville, DL, MBA Brady Hodges, Louisville, P, Sport Administration Bryan Hudson**, Louisville, OL, Post-Baccalaureate Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Louisville, WR, Sport Administration Shai Kochav**, Louisville, LS, Sport Administration Nate Kurisky, Louisville, TE, Business Administration Josh Lifson**, Louisville, TE, MBA Eric Miller, Louisville, OL, Distilled Spirits Jack Plummer, Louisville, QB, M.S. Sport Administration Ramon Puryear**, Louisville, DL, M.S. Sport Administration Mason Reiger**, Louisville, DL, Sport Administration Brock Travelstead**, Louisville, K, MBA Maurice Turner, Louisville, RB, Sport Administration Raul Aguirre, Miami, LB, Exploratory Arts & Sciences Anthony Allen, Miami, RB, Criminology Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami, DL, Studio Art Damari Brown, Miami, DB, Exploratory Arts & Sciences Mark Fletcher, Miami, RB, Sport Administration William Hutchinson, Miami, P/Holder, Sociology Nathaniel Joseph, Miami, WR, Media Management Dylan Joyce, Miami, P, Sport Administration Francis Mauigoa, Miami, OL, Exploratory Arts & Sciences Francisco Mauigoa, Miami, LB, Sociology Marcellius Pulliam, Miami, LB, Exploratory Arts & Sciences Michael Redding, Miami, WR, Counseling Mental Health Jalen Rivers**, Miami, OL, Sport Administration Beau Atkinson, North Carolina, DL, Business Administration Liam Boyd, North Carolina, K, BCHBUSU Jalen Brooks, North Carolina, LB, Business Administration Noah Burnette**, North Carolina, K, Exercise and Sport Science Sebastian Cheeks, North Carolina, LB, Business Administration John Copenhaver, North Carolina, TE, Communication Studies Chris Culliver, North Carolina, WR, Undecided Trevyon Green, North Carolina, OL, Exercise and Sport Science Will Hardy**, North Carolina, DB, Business Administration Christopher Holliday**, North Carolina, DB, Economics J.J. Jones, North Carolina, WR, Media and Journalism Cade Law, North Carolina, LB, Undecided Gibson Macrae**, North Carolina, LB, Management and Society Tom Maginness, North Carolina, P, Exercise and Sport Science Drake Maye**, North Carolina, QB, Communication Studies Spencer Triplett**, North Carolina, LS, Exercise and Sport Science Anthony Carter**, NC State, OL, Communication Demarcus Jones, NC State, RB, Nutrition Science Timothy McKay**, NC State, OL, Master of Management Dylan McMahon***, NC State, OL, Business (non-degree) Reid Mitchell, NC State, TE, Business Caden Noonkester, NC State, P, Agriculture & Life Sciences Noah Potter, NC State, DL, Sport, Entertainment and Venue Management Cedric Seabrough, NC State, TE, Communications Nick Treco, NC State, S, Master of Management Trey Andersen**, Pitt, OL, Communication: Rhet & Comm Dylan Bennett**, Pitt, LB, Exercise Science Rasheem Biles, Pitt, LB, Undeclared Sean Fitzsimmons, Pitt, DL, Communication: Rhet & Comm Brandon George, Pitt, LB, Management: Business Information Systems Karter Johnson, Pitt, TE, Law, Crim Justice, & Society Nicholas Lapi**, Pitt, LB, Communication: Rhet & Comm Buddy Mack III, Pitt, DB, Higher Education Terrence Moore**, Pitt, OL, Communication: Rhet & Comm Che Nwabuko, Pitt, WR, Undeclared Samuel Okunlola, Pitt, DL, Psychology Shayne Simon**, Pitt, LB, Supply Chain Management Nate Temple, Pitt, DL, Health & Physical Activity/Curriculum and Instruction; Communication: Rhet & Comm Peter Vardzel, Pitt, WR, Finance BJ Williams, Pitt, OL, Undeclared Blake Zubovic**, Pitt, OL, Business Administration; Accounting Kadin Bailey, Syracuse, LB, Communication & Rhetorical Studies Justin Barron, Syracuse, LB, Psychology Chris Bleich, Syracuse, OL, Entrepreneurship & Emerging Enterprises Berry Buxton III, Syracuse, DB, Economics Tom Callahan, Syracuse, LS, Entrepreneurship & Emerging Enterprises David Clement, Syracuse, TE, Policy Studies Kevon Darton, Syracuse, DL, Information Systems Ryan Dolan, Syracuse, LB, Applied Data Analytics Malcolm Folk, Syracuse, DB, Political Science Darrell Gill Jr., Syracuse, WR, Arts & Sciences Isaiah Johnson**, Syracuse, DB, Political Science Josh Kubala, Syracuse, TE, Political Science Derek McDonald**, Syracuse, LB, Broadcast Digital Journalism Cornell Perry, Syracuse, DB, Communication & Rhetorical Studies Mark Petry, Syracuse, OL, Exercise Science Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse, P, Communication & Rhetorical Studies Paul Akere**, Virginia, DE, Education Chico Bennett Jr., Virginia, DE, Education Will Bettridge, Virginia, K, Foreign Affairs Mekhi Buchanan, Virginia, DE, Undeclared Jahmeer Carter, Virginia, DT, Sociology Jimmy Christ, Virginia, OL, Public Leadership Ethan Davies**, Virginia, WR, Youth & Social Innovation Mike Diatta**, Virginia, DT, Economics Elijah Gaines**, Virginia, CB, Media Studies & African American Studies Matt Ganyard, Virginia, K, Business Administration Jaden Gibson, Virginia, WR, Undeclared Malcolm Greene, Virginia, CB, Education Jack Griese, Virginia, RB, Sociology Jason Hammond, Virginia, DT, Undeclared Noah Hartsoe, Virginia, OL, Cognitive Science Mike Hollins**, Virginia, RB, Education Noah Josey**, Virginia, OL, Applied Statistics Coen King**, Virginia, DB, Educational Psychology Trey McDonald, Virginia, LB, Pre-Commerce Tony Muskett, Virginia, QB, Sociology Jared Rayman**, Virginia, QB, Education Daniel Sparks**, Virginia, P, Biology Brian Stevens, Virginia, OL, Higher Education Dakota Twitty, Virginia, WR, Sociology Malik Washington, Virginia, WR, Higher Education Jack Witmer, Virginia, OL, Commerce Sackett Wood Jr.**, Virginia, TE, Education Ty Childress, Virginia Tech, S, Sport Media & Analytics Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech, QB, Sociology Griffin Duggan, Virginia Tech, OL, Public Relations Bryce Duke**, Virginia Tech, RB, Real Estate Johnny Garrett, Virginia Tech, OL, History Benji Gosnell, Virginia Tech, TE, Criminology Ayden Greene, Virginia Tech, WR, Property Management Matt Johnson, Virginia Tech, LB, Agricultural and Life Sciences Will Johnson, Virginia Tech, LB, Criminology Da'Wain Lofton**, Virginia Tech, WR, Smart & Sustainable Cities John Love, Virginia Tech, K, Biology Braelin Moore, Virginia Tech, OL, Sport Media & Analytics Peter Moore**, Virginia Tech, P, Management Consulting Cole Nelson**, Virginia Tech, DL, Real Estate Will Pene**, Virginia Tech, DL, Consumer Studies Mose Phillips III, Virginia Tech, S, Sports Management Justin Pollock**, Virginia Tech, LS, Sociology Bob Schick**, Virginia Tech, OL, Human Development Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech, RB Architecture Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, DB, Communication Tyler Black, Wake Forest, K, Undeclared Quincy Bryant**, Wake Forest, LB, Business & Enterprise Management Tate Carney, Wake Forest, RB, Undeclared Caelen Carson**, Wake Forest, DB, Communication Spencer Clapp**, Wake Forest, OL, Sustainability Will Cobb**, Wake Forest, LS, Politics and International Affairs Matthew Dennis**, Wake Forest, K, Psychology David Egbe, Wake Forest, RB, Undeclared Justice Ellison***, Wake Forest, RB, Communication Michael Frogge, Wake Forest, TE, Communication Bryce Ganious, Wake Forest, DL, Sociology DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest, OL, Digital Marketing Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest, QB, Elementary Education Matt Gulbin**, Wake Forest, OL, Communication Aiden Hall, Wake Forest, LB, Undeclared Dylan Hazen**, Wake Forest, LB, Finance Cameron Hite**, Wake Forest, TE, Project Management Jaylen Hudson**, Wake Forest, DL, Digital Marketing Michael Jurgens***, Wake Forest, OL, Project Management Walker Merrill, Wake Forest, WR, Communication Max Miller, Wake Forest, LB, Communication Ivan Mora**, Wake Forest, P, Project Management Taylor Morin****, Wake Forest, WR, MBA Luke Petitbon, Wake Forest, OL, Communication Kevin Pointer**, Wake Forest, DL, Communication Demarcus Rankin, Wake Forest, DB, Communication Jacob Roberts, Wake Forest, LB, Liberal Arts Studies Erik Russell, Wake Forest, OL, Mathematical Economics ** - two-time honoree *** - three-time honoree **** - four-time honoree