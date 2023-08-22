Several former Clemson quarterbacks named starters for 2023 season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been named the starter for Oregon State for the season opener, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. 'DJU' passed for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns against 17 interceptions in three seasons at Clemson. The Beaves will kick off the 2023 season on September 3 on the road against San Jose State.

Uiagalelei is not the other former Tiger that is making a big impact around the country at the quarterback position as Billy Wiles was named the starting signal-caller for Southern Miss to start the season.

Southern Miss will kick off the 2023 season against Alcorn State on September 2.

Also, former quarterback Taison Phommachanh has been named the starting quarterback at UMass.

“We’re going with (Phommachanh),” Brown said Monday to reporters. “It’s not a scenario where one guy didn’t win the job, and the other guy did; it was his play was exemplary. I’m very happy and comfortable with the other guys as well. (Phommachanh) can run, he can throw it, and we just made the decision that he’s gonna get us off on the right foot.”

UMass will battle Auburn on Saturday, September 2, at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Best of luck to all of these gentlemen as they keep their dream alive of playing quarterback at the college/pro level.

