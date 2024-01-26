Report: Chad Morris expected to take new coaching job

The Bobcats won eight games last season, including the First Responder Bowl.

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne is close to Morris as they worked together while Morris was the head coach at SMU and Arkansas.

Their connections don't stop there as Kinne threw for 3,650 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2010 as the starting quarterback for Tulsa, while Morris was the offensive coordinator.

Morris has been working at Clemson as a special assistant to Dabo Swinney in the last year.

In 2022, he was an analyst at South Florida.

He was the head coach at Allen (Texas) High School in 2021.