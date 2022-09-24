Report: Wake Forest's top CB out against Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

This is not good for the Demon Deacons trying to spring the upset.

According to ESPN, Wake Forest's top cornerback Caelen Carson is out of today's game with a leg injury that he suffered in the Liberty game.

The sophomore corner was a 2022 Preseason Athlon Third Team All-ACC selection and 2021 PFF Preseason All-ACC Second team pick.

He had 31 tackles with seven pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Demon Deacons will be thin in the secondary with three defensive backs out that previously started.