CLEMSON FOOTBALL

(Photo: Jon Rondone / USATODAY) (Photo: Jon Rondone / USATODAY)
(Photo: Jon Rondone / USATODAY) (Photo: Jon Rondone / USATODAY)

Report: DeAndre Hopkins expected to sign with AFC team
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jul 16, Sun 14:05

Former Clemson standout DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign a two-year deal worth $26 million with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

With incentives, the contract is reportedly worth up to $32 million.

The deal is expected to be official in the next few days.

Hopkins' last 1,000-yard campaign came in 2020 (115 catches for 1,407 yards and six scores). He saw action in at least 15 games per season up to the 2021-22 campaign, with an average of 1,251 yards on 93 catches with eight touchdowns per year.

Hopkins played in 10 games after injury in 2021 with 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for what he said was a trace of the banned-substance Ostarine coming up in a test. He played nine games after and totaled 64 catches for 717 yards and three scores.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Report: DeAndre Hopkins expected to sign with AFC team
Report: DeAndre Hopkins expected to sign with AFC team
Clemson adds standout in-state transfer
Clemson adds standout in-state transfer
Sunshine State defender commits to Clemson
Sunshine State defender commits to Clemson
Florida defender commits to Clemson
Florida defender commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week