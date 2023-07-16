Report: DeAndre Hopkins expected to sign with AFC team

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson standout DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign a two-year deal worth $26 million with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports on Sunday. With incentives, the contract is reportedly worth up to $32 million. The deal is expected to be official in the next few days. Hopkins' last 1,000-yard campaign came in 2020 (115 catches for 1,407 yards and six scores). He saw action in at least 15 games per season up to the 2021-22 campaign, with an average of 1,251 yards on 93 catches with eight touchdowns per year. Hopkins played in 10 games after injury in 2021 with 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for what he said was a trace of the banned-substance Ostarine coming up in a test. He played nine games after and totaled 64 catches for 717 yards and three scores. Titans are giving WR DeAndre Hopkins a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/4pctOGvkYf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2023 BREAKING: Titans signing WR DeAndre Hopkins to a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/0k1KLaYQHU — NFL (@NFL) July 16, 2023 3x All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, per sources. This is new Titans GM Ran Carthon’s first big splash. @DougKyed the first to report. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 16, 2023

