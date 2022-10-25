CLEMSON RECRUITING

WATCH: Clemson DE commit featured on national program
by - 2022 Oct 25, Tue 13:04
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
David Ojiegbe Photo
David Ojiegbe - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.65)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 235   Hometown: Washington, DC (St. John's HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#243 Overall, #39 DE, #2 DC
Rivals:
#36 DE, #2 DC
24/7:
#182 Overall, #23 Edge, #2 DC

4-star DC defensive end David Ojiegbe has been one of Clemson's longstanding commits within the 2023 class and he is set to bring a "blend of power and speed" to the next level according to his head coach.

Ojiegbe was featured by the Sports Stars of Tomorrow recently for a thorough look at his background and what makes him a top prospect.

He committed to Clemson in April and is rated the No. 2 prospect out of DC.

"When I got there, I just felt very welcomed," Ojiegbe said of Clemson. "I felt the faith. I felt the family -- how everyone treated everyone like family. Football was very important but being a better man and being a better leader was important too. Coach Dabo Swinney emphasizes being the best man you can be every day and being the best person you can be every day.

"I want to become a better man and a better football player and I feel being in his hands can bring me to another level."

Check out Ojiegbe's story below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson DE commit featured on national program
WATCH: Clemson DE commit featured on national program
Clemson comeback against Syracuse ranks No. 1 in national TV ratings
Clemson comeback against Syracuse ranks No. 1 in national TV ratings
Two national awards honor Will Shipley's standout performance against Syracuse
Two national awards honor Will Shipley's standout performance against Syracuse
Upcoming ACC schedule and notes
Upcoming ACC schedule and notes
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 122 Recruits (102 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest