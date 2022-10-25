WATCH: Clemson DE commit featured on national program

David Ojiegbe Defensive End TigerNet: (4.65) (4.65)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 235 Hometown: Washington, DC (St. John's HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#243 Overall, #39 DE, #2 DC #243 Overall, #39 DE, #2 DC Rivals:

#36 DE, #2 DC #36 DE, #2 DC 24/7:

#182 Overall, #23 Edge, #2 DC #182 Overall, #23 Edge, #2 DC 6-3235Washington, DC (St. John's HS)2023

4-star DC defensive end David Ojiegbe has been one of Clemson's longstanding commits within the 2023 class and he is set to bring a "blend of power and speed" to the next level according to his head coach.

Ojiegbe was featured by the Sports Stars of Tomorrow recently for a thorough look at his background and what makes him a top prospect.

He committed to Clemson in April and is rated the No. 2 prospect out of DC.

"When I got there, I just felt very welcomed," Ojiegbe said of Clemson. "I felt the faith. I felt the family -- how everyone treated everyone like family. Football was very important but being a better man and being a better leader was important too. Coach Dabo Swinney emphasizes being the best man you can be every day and being the best person you can be every day.

"I want to become a better man and a better football player and I feel being in his hands can bring me to another level."

Check out Ojiegbe's story below:

David Ojiegbe is proud of his Nigerian roots. He wants to reach the NFL so he can give back. The talented edge rusher at St. John's in Washington, DC, is committed to Clemson. @bigbossdae @SJCGridiron @SJCAthletics @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/pChVK5IlWY — Sports Stars of Tomorrow (@SportsStarsTV) October 18, 2022