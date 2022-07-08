WATCH: 5-star D-lineman Peter Woods announces commitment to Clemson

TigerNet Staff

Peter Woods Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.80) (4.80)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 265 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL #9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL Rivals:

#57 Overall, #5 DE, #8 AL #57 Overall, #5 DE, #8 AL 24/7:

#44 Overall, #5 DL, #5 AL #44 Overall, #5 DL, #5 AL 6-4265Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

Five-star 2023 defensive lineman Peter Woods announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday evening during a ceremony at his school.

Woods is rated as high as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation by one outlet (ESPN).

Woods held an announcement show to celebrate the decision that he wanted in the books before chasing another state title.

The elite prospect takes you into his decision process that led him to being a Clemson Tiger and more in his commitment video and ceremony below: