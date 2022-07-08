Peter Woods is a second 5-star out of Alabama to commit to Clemson's 2023 group, joining QB Christopher Vizzina.
Peter Woods is a second 5-star out of Alabama to commit to Clemson's 2023 group, joining QB Christopher Vizzina.

WATCH: 5-star D-lineman Peter Woods announces commitment to Clemson
by - 2022 Jul 8, Fri 20:14
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 265   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL
Rivals:
#57 Overall, #5 DE, #8 AL
24/7:
#44 Overall, #5 DL, #5 AL

Five-star 2023 defensive lineman Peter Woods announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday evening during a ceremony at his school.

Woods is rated as high as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation by one outlet (ESPN).

Woods held an announcement show to celebrate the decision that he wanted in the books before chasing another state title.

The elite prospect takes you into his decision process that led him to being a Clemson Tiger and more in his commitment video and ceremony below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: 5-star D-lineman Peter Woods announces commitment to Clemson
WATCH: 5-star D-lineman Peter Woods announces commitment to Clemson
Clemson lands 5-star defensive line commit
Clemson lands 5-star defensive line commit
ESPN NFL survey ranks Clemson pro among top at position
ESPN NFL survey ranks Clemson pro among top at position
Flashback Friday: Nuk Hopkins lights up BC
Flashback Friday: Nuk Hopkins lights up BC
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 104 Recruits (94 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest