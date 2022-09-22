Wake Forest pledge announces Clemson offer

Wake Forest pledge Khalil Barnes announces Clemson offer

2023 Wake Forest defensive back commit Khalil Barnes (North Oconee HS, GA) announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Clemson offered," Barnes posted with an orange heart emoji on Thursday.

He committed to Wake Forest in late June this year and announced he would be at the Clemson-Wake Forest game earlier this week.

Barnes, a 3-star athlete according to recruiting sites, was named a region player of the year and garnered first-team all-state selections last season. He totaled 30 tackles, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions and 2 forced fumbles on defense as a cornerback according to 247Sports. On offense, he then caught 50 passes for 771 yards and nine scores while also rushing 22 times for 204 yards and 3 TDs.

He was at Dabo Swinney camp this summer, according to 247Sports.

More offers include Duke, Kansas State, Purdue and Army.