CLEMSON RECRUITING

Palmetto State rivals Clemson and South Carolina are in the final group for Kam Pringle, who will commit on Jan. 22.
Palmetto State rivals Clemson and South Carolina are in the final group for Kam Pringle, who will commit on Jan. 22.

Top Palmetto State lineman Kam Pringle sets commitment date
by - 2023 Jan 9, Mon 15:12
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets

One of the top-rated offensive linemen and Palmetto State prospects is ready to make his college call.

Dorchester's Kam Pringle announced that he will make a commitment on Jan. 22 at his Woodland High School gymnasium. He recently cut down his top group from 10 to six schools, with instate Clemson and South Carolina up against Georgia, NC State, Florida and Tennessee.

Teams that didn't make that cut were LSU, Virginia, Ohio State and Auburn.

Pringle is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle and the top player in South Carolina by the 247Sports Composite.

He currently has two projections to South Carolina with 247Sports' Crystal Ball.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Vegas odds on Clemson winning 2024 CFB title
Vegas odds on Clemson winning 2024 CFB title
Top Palmetto State lineman sets commitment date
Top Palmetto State lineman sets commitment date
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores touchdown against Chiefs, remarkable streak still alive
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores touchdown against Chiefs, remarkable streak still alive
Clemson men's basketball doesn't make latest AP Top 25
Clemson men's basketball doesn't make latest AP Top 25
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 126 Recruits (107 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest