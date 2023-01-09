Top Palmetto State lineman sets commitment date

|
Top Palmetto State lineman Kam Pringle sets commitment date
One of the top-rated offensive linemen and Palmetto State prospects is ready to make his college call.
Dorchester's Kam Pringle announced that he will make a commitment on Jan. 22 at his Woodland High School gymnasium. He recently cut down his top group from 10 to six schools, with instate Clemson and South Carolina up against Georgia, NC State, Florida and Tennessee.
Teams that didn't make that cut were LSU, Virginia, Ohio State and Auburn.
Pringle is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle and the top player in South Carolina by the 247Sports Composite.
He currently has two projections to South Carolina with 247Sports' Crystal Ball.
#AGTG I will be making my verbal COMMITMENT on January 22nd in the Woodland High School Gymnasium!! (More info to come) @ggpringle33 @CoachEFord5 @WoodlandHighSC @woodathleticsSC @SWiltfong247 @Mansell247 @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @KevinLive5 @SEisbergWCIV— Kam Pringle (@PringleKam) January 9, 2023