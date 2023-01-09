Top Palmetto State lineman sets commitment date

Top Palmetto State lineman Kam Pringle sets commitment date

TigerNet Staff by

One of the top-rated offensive linemen and Palmetto State prospects is ready to make his college call.

Dorchester's Kam Pringle announced that he will make a commitment on Jan. 22 at his Woodland High School gymnasium. He recently cut down his top group from 10 to six schools, with instate Clemson and South Carolina up against Georgia, NC State, Florida and Tennessee.

Teams that didn't make that cut were LSU, Virginia, Ohio State and Auburn.

Pringle is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle and the top player in South Carolina by the 247Sports Composite.

He currently has two projections to South Carolina with 247Sports' Crystal Ball.