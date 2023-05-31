Top Oklahoma tight end picks up Clemson offer

|
Top Oklahoma tight end Nate Roberts picks up Clemson offer
|2023 May 31, Wed 22:12-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-4 Weight: 225 Hometown: Washington, OK (Washington HS) Class: 2025
#107 Overall, #3 TE-H, #2 OK
#160 Overall, #5 TE, #3 OK
#55 Overall, #3 TE, #2 OK
2025 Washington, Oklahoma tight end
Nate Roberts announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.
"Grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Roberts said. He is rated as high as the No. 3 tight end in the nation. Roberts reports nearly 30 offers already, also including Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and Georgia among more prominent programs. He totaled 33 catches for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. Grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University! @coachkr10 @ClemsonFB @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @WashingtonWarr5 @ParkerThune @Josh_Scoop @Bdrumm_Rivals #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/3cLPWRIVLN
"Grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Roberts said.
He is rated as high as the No. 3 tight end in the nation.
Roberts reports nearly 30 offers already, also including Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and Georgia among more prominent programs.
He totaled 33 catches for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University! @coachkr10 @ClemsonFB @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @WashingtonWarr5 @ParkerThune @Josh_Scoop @Bdrumm_Rivals #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/3cLPWRIVLN— Nate Roberts (@nateroberts2025) June 1, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
|
- Clemson's NCAA Regional field, national seed ranking released
- Clemson ACC tournament semifinal moved up
- Twitter reacts to Clemson winning ACC title
- Clemson baseball selected as NCAA regional host
- PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
- No. 1 Oklahoma takes game one over Clemson after fateful fifth inning
- ACC CHAMPIONS!!! Tigers blast Hurricanes to win ACC Championship
- Clemson baseball keeps move up rankings
- Clemson beats the Tar out of the Heels to advance to ACC Championship
- Grice homers, Gordon throws a gem to lead Tigers to ACC semifinals
- Copyright © 1995 - 2022 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<