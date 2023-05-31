Top Oklahoma tight end picks up Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Nate Roberts will be one the Tigers will have to try pull out of the state of Oklahoma after offering him Wednesday.
Top Oklahoma tight end Nate Roberts picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 May 31, Wed 22:12
Nate Roberts - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.62)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 225   Hometown: Washington, OK (Washington HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#107 Overall, #3 TE-H, #2 OK
Rivals:
#160 Overall, #5 TE, #3 OK
24/7:
#55 Overall, #3 TE, #2 OK

2025 Washington, Oklahoma tight end Nate Roberts announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.

"Grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Roberts said.

He is rated as high as the No. 3 tight end in the nation.

Roberts reports nearly 30 offers already, also including Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and Georgia among more prominent programs.

He totaled 33 catches for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

