Top NC wide receiver has Clemson in top schools

Alex Taylor saw two of his top schools play earlier this season with Clemson and NC State in Death Valley.

Top NC wide receiver Alex Taylor has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Dec 25, Sun 18:24
Alex Taylor - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-2   Weight: 175   Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)   Class: 2024
#216 Overall, #30 WR, #5 NC
#132 Overall, #29 WR, #5 NC

One of the top prospects out of North Carolina has been a regular visitor and has Clemson among his top schools.

Four-star 2024 Greensboro, North Carolina receiver Alex Taylor included the Tigers in his cut down to a top-10 list on Christmas.

Taylor's top schools list also includes Auburn, Missouri, West Virginia, Penn State, NC State, ECU, UNC and Wake Forest.

Taylor was in town for the Clemson-NC State and Clemson-South Carolina games in Death Valley this season.

He posted 1,034 receiving yards with 12 scores and added three interceptions as a junior.

