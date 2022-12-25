Top NC wide receiver has Clemson in top schools

Top NC wide receiver Alex Taylor has Clemson in top schools

Alex Taylor Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.27) (4.27)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#216 Overall, #30 WR, #5 NC #216 Overall, #30 WR, #5 NC 24/7:

#132 Overall, #29 WR, #5 NC #132 Overall, #29 WR, #5 NC 6-2175Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS)2024

One of the top prospects out of North Carolina has been a regular visitor and has Clemson among his top schools.

Four-star 2024 Greensboro, North Carolina receiver Alex Taylor included the Tigers in his cut down to a top-10 list on Christmas.

Taylor's top schools list also includes Auburn, Missouri, West Virginia, Penn State, NC State, ECU, UNC and Wake Forest.

Taylor was in town for the Clemson-NC State and Clemson-South Carolina games in Death Valley this season.

He posted 1,034 receiving yards with 12 scores and added three interceptions as a junior.