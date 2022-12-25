Top NC wide receiver has Clemson in top schools

|
Top NC wide receiver Alex Taylor has Clemson in top schools
|2022 Dec 25, Sun 18:24-
|
Alex Taylor - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.27)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#216 Overall, #30 WR, #5 NC
24/7:
#132 Overall, #29 WR, #5 NC
One of the top prospects out of North Carolina has been a regular visitor and has Clemson among his top schools.
Four-star 2024 Greensboro, North Carolina receiver Alex Taylor included the Tigers in his cut down to a top-10 list on Christmas.
Taylor's top schools list also includes Auburn, Missouri, West Virginia, Penn State, NC State, ECU, UNC and Wake Forest.
Taylor was in town for the Clemson-NC State and Clemson-South Carolina games in Death Valley this season.
He posted 1,034 receiving yards with 12 scores and added three interceptions as a junior.
TOP 10 (recruitment still open!)@RecruitGrimsley @e43fitness @RivalsFriedman @AdamJNeuman @BrianDohn247 @RyanSnyderOn3 @ChadSimmons_ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/ws8W4TLwDY— Alex Taylor ✪ (@thealextaylor3) December 25, 2022
