Sunshine State defender has Clemson in top schools

Sunshine State defender Solomon Williams has Clemson in top schools
2023 Sep 14 12:28-
Solomon Williams - Defensive End
TigerNet:
(3.79)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 250 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS) Class: 2024
#32 OLB, #75 FL
#27 Edge, #45 FL
Tampa, Florida 2024 defender
Solomon Williams released a top schools list with Clemson on it Thursday.
Williams' full Top 5 is Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Oregon. Williams cut two teams from his list from June, with Ohio State and UCF not making the latest. He received a Clemson offer in late January and currently has no Crystal Ball picks from 247Sports. Clemson has defensive end commits in Darien Mayo and Adam Kissayi already, and linebacker pledges from Drew Woodaz and Sammy Brown.
Williams' full Top 5 is Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Oregon.
Williams cut two teams from his list from June, with Ohio State and UCF not making the latest.
He received a Clemson offer in late January and currently has no Crystal Ball picks from 247Sports.
Clemson has defensive end commits in Darien Mayo and Adam Kissayi already, and linebacker pledges from Drew Woodaz and Sammy Brown.
