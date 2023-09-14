Sunshine State defender has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Sunshine State defender Solomon Williams has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Sep 14 12:28
Solomon Williams Photo
Solomon Williams - Defensive End
TigerNet: (3.79)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 250   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#30 LB, #62 FL
Rivals:
#32 OLB, #75 FL
24/7:
#27 Edge, #45 FL

Tampa, Florida 2024 defender Solomon Williams released a top schools list with Clemson on it Thursday.

Williams' full Top 5 is Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Oregon.

Williams cut two teams from his list from June, with Ohio State and UCF not making the latest.

He received a Clemson offer in late January and currently has no Crystal Ball picks from 247Sports.

Clemson has defensive end commits in Darien Mayo and Adam Kissayi already, and linebacker pledges from Drew Woodaz and Sammy Brown.

