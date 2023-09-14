Sunshine State defender has Clemson in top schools

Williams' full Top 5 is Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Oregon.

Williams cut two teams from his list from June, with Ohio State and UCF not making the latest.

He received a Clemson offer in late January and currently has no Crystal Ball picks from 247Sports.

Clemson has defensive end commits in Darien Mayo and Adam Kissayi already, and linebacker pledges from Drew Woodaz and Sammy Brown.