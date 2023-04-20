Sunshine State defender, Clemson legacy commits to Tigers

|
Sunshine State defender, Clemson legacy Drew Woodaz commits to Tigers
Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS) Class: 2024
#50 LB
#69 LB, #101 FL
A Sunshine State defender with a familiar last name announced a pledge to the Tigers on Thursday.
2024 Tampa, Florida 3-star linebacker Drew Woodaz, brother of sophomore Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz, announced a commitment to Clemson.
"Hey Tiger Town… I’M ALL IN!!!" Woodaz posted on Twitter Thursday evening.
Woodaz received a Clemson offer during the Tigers' Elite Junior Day weekend in January.
He tallied 92 tackles (two for loss) with an interception last season.
Other prominent offers for the younger Woodaz include Iowa, Louisville, Oklahoma, Pitt and Wake Forest.
The Tigers' class ranks 18th with the 247Sports Team Composite measure.
Hey Tiger Town… I’M ALL IN!!! @WesleyGoodwin @SorrellsJordan @ClemsonFB @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/lm1yhE0wls— Drew Wooda4 (@DrewWoodaz) April 20, 2023
