Standout local prospect announces Clemson offer

Standout local prospect Marquise Henderson announces Clemson offer
Height: 5-10 Weight: 170 Hometown: Honea Path, SC (Belton-Honea Path HS) Class: 2025
#24 RB, #2 SC
#38 RB, #9 SC
One of the most productive offensive players in the state of South Carolina announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.
Belton-Honea Path 2025 running back Marquise Henderson delivered the news. "WOW!! AGTG!! Blessed to receive my 17th offer from @ClemsonFB," said Henderson. Henderson rushed over 2,300 yards with 37 touchdowns as a junior. He's logged nearly 4,500 rushing yards with 60 touchdowns over three seasons at BHP, to go with nearly 500 receiving yards and an additional seven TDs. From a Power schools standpoint, Henderson's other offers to date include Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Rivals lists him as the No. 2 player in the Palmetto State for 2025. WOW!! AGTG!! Blessed to receive my 17th offer from @ClemsonFB @CoachConn @rblackstonbhp @CoachBallenger @RivalsFriedman @rivals pic.twitter.com/nEY4SrTtzO
