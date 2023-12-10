Standout local prospect announces Clemson offer

Belton-Honea Path 2025 running back Marquise Henderson delivered the news.

"WOW!! AGTG!! Blessed to receive my 17th offer from @ClemsonFB," said Henderson.

Henderson rushed over 2,300 yards with 37 touchdowns as a junior. He's logged nearly 4,500 rushing yards with 60 touchdowns over three seasons at BHP, to go with nearly 500 receiving yards and an additional seven TDs.

From a Power schools standpoint, Henderson's other offers to date include Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Rivals lists him as the No. 2 player in the Palmetto State for 2025.