Standout local prospect announces Clemson offer

Marquise Henderson has rushed for nearly 4,500 rushing yards in high school.
Standout local prospect Marquise Henderson announces Clemson offer
by - 2023 Dec 10 17:09
Marquise Henderson - Running Back
Height: 5-10   Weight: 170   Hometown: Honea Path, SC (Belton-Honea Path HS)   Class: 2025
#24 RB, #2 SC
#38 RB, #9 SC

One of the most productive offensive players in the state of South Carolina announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.

Belton-Honea Path 2025 running back Marquise Henderson delivered the news.

"WOW!! AGTG!! Blessed to receive my 17th offer from @ClemsonFB," said Henderson.

Henderson rushed over 2,300 yards with 37 touchdowns as a junior. He's logged nearly 4,500 rushing yards with 60 touchdowns over three seasons at BHP, to go with nearly 500 receiving yards and an additional seven TDs.

From a Power schools standpoint, Henderson's other offers to date include Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Rivals lists him as the No. 2 player in the Palmetto State for 2025.

