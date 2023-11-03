Recent O-line offer has Clemson in finalists

BREAKING

Favour Edwin visited and received a Clemson offer earlier this season, and he has the Tigers in his top group.
Recent O-line offer Favour Edwin has Clemson in finalists
2023 Nov 3
Favour Edwin Photo
Favour Edwin - Offensive Line
Height: 6-6   Weight: 300   Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagles Landing Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#55 OT, #68 GA

A 2024 Clemson O-line target included the ACC Tigers in his Top 5 schools list late Thursday.

McDonough, Georgia offensive tackle prospect Favour Edwin (6-6 300) picked up a Clemson offer on a visit in September, and he has Clemson in the mix in a group with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech and Florida.

The Nigerian native has been playing his first season of high school football as a senior but has drawn offers from top programs around the South.

He was very complimentary of Clemson after his September visit for the Florida State game.

“It checked all the boxes,” Edwin said. “The way they get the players ready for the game, the way they got them motivated, having them stay composed. I think the O-line played great. Florida State has a really good defensive line. I think the offensive line did good. They (the team) went out there and competed despite having lost to Duke in the first game. I think they bounced back as a great team keeping their head up. I think that’s what you want to see from your team. Nobody wins every game. You can’t win every game, I don’t care where you are...

“Clemson is way up there for me with all the top schools,” Edwin said. “I just need to sit down and pray about it. Clemson is up there. Anybody who tells you a Clemson offer is not going to be up there for me, I think he’s a liar and a fool. The Clemson program has a lot of things for everybody. It’s a big decision. It’s exciting right now to have a Clemson offer, but you got to sit back and be emotional about how you feel. Clemson is way up there for me, I’ve just got to sit down, pray about it, and see where God wants me to go.”

Recent O-line offer has Clemson in finalists
Tight end prospect announces Clemson commitment
No. 7 Tigers top No. 9 Irish, advance to ACC Championship
Clemson RB named Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist
