Peach State defender commits to Clemson

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Khalil Barnes switched sides in the ACC with his commitment to Clemson and picked the Tigers over Notre Dame with his finalists.
Khalil Barnes switched sides in the ACC with his commitment to Clemson and picked the Tigers over Notre Dame with his finalists.

Peach State defender Khalil Barnes commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Dec 16, Fri 11:40
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Khalil Barnes Photo
Khalil Barnes - Athlete
TigerNet: (3.37)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Bogart, GA (North Oconee HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#86 ATH, #99 GA
Rivals:
#20 ATH, #42 GA
24/7:
#94 ATH, #92 GA

Clemson won out in a battle with a recent on-field competitor for a Peach State defensive back Friday.

Three-star North Oconee (Ga.) 2023 defensive back target Khalil Barnes announced a commitment to the Tigers.

"The decision was really easy," Barnes said at the announcement, citing the family feel and staying close to home with Clemson.

Barnes was committed to Wake Forest from late June until October and added an offer from the Tigers the week before the teams met in Winston-Salem. When it came down to finalists, Barnes made trips to Clemson and Notre Dame, including for the meeting between the two on Nov. 5 in South Bend. He also listed Oklahoma as a finalist.

He is a second commitment this week for the 2023 class, joining Dutch Fork (SC) running back Jarvis Green to bring Clemson's class to 25 members and bumping the Tigers just ahead of Florida for the No. 10 spot in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Barnes had a playoff performance recently with three touchdowns, including a 55-yard interception return and a 93-yard rushing score. He was named his region’s player of the year as a senior.

He was named a region player of the year and garnered first-team all-state selections as a junior. He totaled 30 tackles, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions and 2 forced fumbles on defense. On offense, he then caught 50 passes for 771 yards and nine scores while also rushing 22 times for 204 yards and 3 TDs.

Barnes attended Dabo Swinney camp in the summer.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Halftime show announced for 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl
Halftime show announced for 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl
WATCH: Will Shipley 2022 regular season highlights
WATCH: Will Shipley 2022 regular season highlights
Peach State defender commits to Clemson
Peach State defender commits to Clemson
Former Clemson DB signs with another pro league
Former Clemson DB signs with another pro league
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 126 Recruits (107 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 21 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest