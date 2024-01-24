No. 1 ranked 2025 EDGE commits to Clemson

Watford pledged his services to the Tigers over his other finalists: Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Penn State, Syracuse, and Ohio State.

The 5-star prospect earned first-team All-State on a state championship Maury (VA) team last season.

He tallied 13 sacks and 17 TFLs as a sophomore.

The elite defensive end got an early look at Clemson as he attended the Dabo Swinney Football Camp in June 2023 and announced a Clemson offer on 6/2/23.

He will also be at the Clemson Elite Junior Day on Saturday.

This is a massive get for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers in an area of need, which was secured by new defensive ends coach Chris Rumph.

Clemson now has eight commits in their 2025 class (four from Virginia) with Watford, athlete Marquise Henderson, defensive lineman Amare Adams, receiver Carleton Preston, tight end Logan Brooking, offensive lineman Easton Ware, quarterback Blake Hebert and running back Gideon Davidson.

Clemson jumped Ohio State for the fifth spot in the 2025 247Sports Team Composite rankings.