One of the nation's best interior offensive line prospects received a Clemson offer on Wednesday. "I’m EUPHORICALLY blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson!!" said Gooden. Gooden is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall and the No. 1-rated offensive guard (Rivals). Gooden reports almost 50 scholarship offers. I’m EUPHORICALLY blessed and honored to receive an offer from The University of Clemson!!🟠⚪️ @Coach_Austin_OL @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/uudwFU6P3x — Chauncey Gooden #5️⃣5️⃣ (@ChaunceyGooden) June 1, 2023

