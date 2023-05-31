|
No. 1-rated offensive guard Chauncey Gooden picks up Clemson offer
Chauncey Gooden - Offensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 320 Hometown: Nashville, TN (Lipscomb Academy HS) Class: 2025
One of the nation's best interior offensive line prospects received a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"I'm EUPHORICALLY blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson!!" said Gooden. Gooden is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall and the No. 1-rated offensive guard (Rivals). Gooden reports almost 50 scholarship offers.
"I’m EUPHORICALLY blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson!!" said Gooden.
Gooden is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall and the No. 1-rated offensive guard (Rivals).
Gooden reports almost 50 scholarship offers.
I’m EUPHORICALLY blessed and honored to receive an offer from The University of Clemson!!🟠⚪️ @Coach_Austin_OL @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/uudwFU6P3x— Chauncey Gooden #5️⃣5️⃣ (@ChaunceyGooden) June 1, 2023
