No. 1-rated offensive guard Chauncey Gooden picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 May 31, Wed 21:57
Chauncey Gooden - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 320   Hometown: Nashville, TN (Lipscomb Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#219 Overall, #8 OG, #7 TN
Rivals:
#99 Overall, #1 OG, #4 TN
24/7:
#179 Overall, #8 IOL, #4 TN

One of the nation's best interior offensive line prospects received a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"I’m EUPHORICALLY blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson!!" said Gooden.

Gooden is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall and the No. 1-rated offensive guard (Rivals).

Gooden reports almost 50 scholarship offers.

Clemson offers No. 1-rated CB
Top Oklahoma tight end picks up Clemson offer
Clemson offers top-rated 5-star defender Elijah Griffin
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama defensive lineman
