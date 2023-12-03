Legacy lineman recruit flips to Clemson

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Legacy lineman Watson Young flips to Clemson

2023 Dec 3
Watson Young Photo
Watson Young - Offensive Line
Height: 6-3   Weight: 280   Hometown: Central, SC (D W Daniel HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#139 IOL, #24 SC

A 2024 offensive lineman with a familiar last name flipped a commitment to Clemson on Sunday.

2024 Daniel offensive guard Watson Young announced a pledge to the Tigers. He is the son of former Clemson All-American and current senior associate AD Kyle Young.

The younger Young was previously committed to Appalachian State from June until Sunday publicly.

Young's offer list also includes Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Navy and UAB among more FBS and FCS programs.

