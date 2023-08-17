ESPN's updated recruiting class ranking for Clemson

ESPN released its updated 2024 recruiting class team rankings and Clemson sits just outside the Top 10 ($). With Clemson's last commitments coming a little under a month ago, the Tigers slipped two spots to No. 11, which ranks second in the ACC behind Florida State (No. 6). ESPN's summary for the class so far: "The Tigers have built a strong foundation for their 2024 class with several ESPN 300 commitments, including one of the top TE prospects in Christian Bentancur. He can be a well-rounded playmaker with his size (6-5, 240), aggressiveness as a blocker and hands and body control as a receiver. Bryant Wesco is a sharp route runner from Texas who can create separation and get open with his quickness. Landing Sammy Brown out of Georgia was a huge pickup. A well-rounded five-star athlete who excels in wrestling and track, Brown can be a sideline-to-sideline playmaking presence. Noah Dixon is a safety with good ball skills who can also support the run well with his tackling abilities. Tavoy Feagin out of Florida is another nice four-star addition to the secondary, as he is a corner with excellent quickness who is also not afraid to mix it up and be physical." Clemson has 10 ESPN 300 commits total. The Tigers have 17 commitments total. Instate rival South Carolina sits one spot behind with eight ESPN 300 pledges. Clemson is also joined in the Top 25 from the ACC by Miami (15) and Georgia Tech (24). Clemson's top-rated commits (ESPN) LB Sammy Brown (5-star, No. 1 RB, 90 grade) WR Bryant Wesco (4-star, No. 5 WR, 88 grade) DB Corian Gipson (4-star, No. 5 S, 84 grade) TE Christian Bentancur (4-star, No. 3 TE-Y, 83 grade) S Ricardo Jones (4-star, No. 15 S, 82 grade) WR TJ Moore (4-star, No. 28 WR, 82 grade)

