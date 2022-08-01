Omillio Agard earned a Clemson offer after a Dabo Swinney camp stop in early June.
Omillio Agard earned a Clemson offer after a Dabo Swinney camp stop in early June.

Elite 2024 cornerback Omillio Agard has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Aug 1, Mon 15:32
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Omillio Agard - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#177 Overall, #18 CB, #4 PA
Rivals:
#65 Overall, #6 CB, #2 PA
24/7:
#75 Overall, #7 CB, #2 PA

One of the top cornerbacks in the nation has Clemson in his top group.

2024 Philadelphia corner Omillio Agard included the Tigers in his top tier on Monday.

Out of 30 reported offers, he has Clemson in a top-10 group with Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M, Miami, Notre Dame, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Agard picked up a Clemson offer after a Dabo Swinney camp stop in early June.

He is rated as high as No. 65 prospect overall and the No. 6 cornerback (Rivals.com).

Agard tallied 35 tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defended and a forced fumble last season.

He plays at St. Joseph's (PA), where sophomore Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. played.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Four Tigers named to watch list for Lombardi Award
Four Tigers named to watch list for Lombardi Award
Elite 2024 cornerback has Clemson in top schools
Elite 2024 cornerback has Clemson in top schools
DeAndre Hopkins wishes NFL PED policy 'wasn't so black and white'
DeAndre Hopkins wishes NFL PED policy 'wasn't so black and white'
Three Tigers named to Bednarik Watch list
Three Tigers named to Bednarik Watch list
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 112 Recruits (96 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest