Elite 2024 cornerback has Clemson in top schools

Elite 2024 cornerback Omillio Agard has Clemson in top schools

Omillio Agard Cornerback TigerNet: (4.75) (4.75)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

#177 Overall, #18 CB, #4 PA #177 Overall, #18 CB, #4 PA Rivals:

#65 Overall, #6 CB, #2 PA #65 Overall, #6 CB, #2 PA 24/7:

#75 Overall, #7 CB, #2 PA #75 Overall, #7 CB, #2 PA 6-0170Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS)2024

One of the top cornerbacks in the nation has Clemson in his top group.

2024 Philadelphia corner Omillio Agard included the Tigers in his top tier on Monday.

Out of 30 reported offers, he has Clemson in a top-10 group with Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M, Miami, Notre Dame, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Agard picked up a Clemson offer after a Dabo Swinney camp stop in early June.

He is rated as high as No. 65 prospect overall and the No. 6 cornerback (Rivals.com).

Agard tallied 35 tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defended and a forced fumble last season.

He plays at St. Joseph's (PA), where sophomore Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. played.

Can’t believe I made it this far, my own life I’ve been working so hard!#top10 #whowillitbe pic.twitter.com/pcC8kqoB80 — Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) August 1, 2022

After a great camp and great conversation with @CUCoachReed I am beyond blessed to say I have earned an Offer from the University of Clemson! I’ve built a great relationship with Coach Reed over the last year, Thank you! #Allin🐅 @SJPrep_Football @T_Roken pic.twitter.com/1LDstZ2lqG — Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) June 2, 2022