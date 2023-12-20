Clemson's updated 2024 team recruiting rankings

The bulk of the big day of the 2024 early signing period is in the books, and Clemson saw upward movement with a pair of additions to the class. Four-star offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon and three-star offensive lineman Mason Wade, a commitment flip from Duke, each pledged to the ACC Tigers on Wednesday to bring the class to 22 members going into the next phase of the recruiting period. The highest Clemson team ranking currently is on Rivals, at No. 11. Clemson has 15 4-star prospects there and 21 rated prospects overall, with Sammy Brown and Bryant Wesco leading the class there (6.0 ratings each). Clemson is No. 12 for the 247Sports Composite with 13 4-star or higher rated signees -- two, Wesco and Brown, being 5-stars, but the group is No. 14 for the site's own team rankings. Florida State paces the ACC at No. 5 in the composite rankings, where Georgia leads a Top 4 that also has Alabama, Ohio State and Texas. In the outlet's combined ranking with transfer portal additions, Clemson is No. 14 overall for 247Sports. ESPN rates the Clemson class at No. 15 with nine ESPN 300 signees. 2024 opening opponent Georgia also paces that ranking, with FSU being the top ACC class (No. 6). If Clemson does need to add any more to the recruiting class, National Signing Day comes next on Feb. 7. Clemson team recruiting rankings (as of 12/20 afternoon) Rivals: 11 247Sports Composite: 12 247Sports: 14 ESPN: 15

