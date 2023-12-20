BREAKING

Drew Woodaz looks to be the next high-impact Woodaz at Clemson.

Clemson signee analysis: LB Drew Woodaz
by - 2023 Dec 20 07:11
Drew Woodaz Photo
Drew Woodaz - Linebacker
TigerNet: (3.42)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 200   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#77 LB, #137 FL
Rivals:
#51 OLB
24/7:
#91 LB, #120 FL

Clemson went back to the Sunshine State to sign a defender with a familiar last name.

More on Tampa (Fla.) linebacker Drew Woodaz

Signee analysis: Drew Woodaz- 3-star LB - Tampa, Florida

Committed since: 4/20/23.

Listed size: 6-3 200.

Notable: Woodaz is the younger brother of Wade Woodaz, the true sophomore who enters the 2023 bowl season credited with 47 tackles (10.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt in 485 snaps from scrimmage over 26 games (five starts) since his arrival in 2022. The elder Woodaz was also a unanimous 3-star prospect.

As a senior, Drew totaled 83 tackles, three for loss, three interceptions (one pick-six), three pass breakups and two more touchdowns from punt returns (of 54 and 51 yards). He has five interceptions for his high school career.

Quotable: “I feel like it’ll be really special because you see a lot of brothers that play at the same school, but never played together on the same team. We’ll be able to play together for one and possibly two years. And I absolutely feel like I can come in and prove what type of player I am and make an impact on the team.” - Woodaz on playing with his brother.

Clemson bio

In High School: Hard-hitting linebacker who is the brother of current Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz … recorded 216 tackles (including 135 first hits) in 46 career games … broke up 14 passes and secured four interceptions for 133 return yards … recorded 83 tackles in 12 games as a team captain in 2023, including 55 solo tackles and three tackles for loss … returned three interceptions for 88 yards … credited with two punt returns for 105 yards, giving him 193 total return yards for the season … added three pass deflections … had three fumble recoveries to give him six total takeaways during the 2023 season … posted 92 tackles as a junior in helping Jesuit reach the state semifinals … broke up 11 passes and recorded a 45-yard interception return for 12 total passes defensed that season … also collected 59 solo tackles among his career-high 92 stops that season … had 28 tackles as a reserve linebacker in his sophomore year when he helped Jesuit to a state championship alongside his brother, Wade … played for Matt Thompson at Jesuit.

Personal: Born Oct. 30, 2005 … brother of current Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz … committed to Clemson April 20, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024.

