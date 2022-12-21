Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Zechariah Owens

TigerNet Staff by

Zechariah Owens Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.48) (4.48)

Height: 6-7 Weight: 365 Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#140 Overall, #17 OL, #11 GA #140 Overall, #17 OL, #11 GA Rivals:

#197 Overall, #18 OL, #16 GA #197 Overall, #18 OL, #16 GA 24/7:

#162 Overall, #16 OT, #13 GA #162 Overall, #16 OT, #13 GA 6-7365Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS)2023

Clemson picked up one of the top-rated offensive linemen over the border in Georgia.

More on Eagle’s Landing Christian (Ga.) offensive lineman Zechariah Owens…

Signee analysis: Zechariah Owens - 4-star OT - McDonough, Ga.

Committed since: 10/18/22.

Listed size: 6-7 365.

Early Enrollee

Notable: Owens’ recruiting journey saw quite a turn in October, where after being committed since July 4 – he decommitted and visited Florida State for its game against Clemson. Within five days, he was back committed to Clemson and is set to enroll in January. He made 247Sports’ ‘Freaks List’ this summer for the 2023 class with his roller skating ability at his size. He picked Clemson over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee among more FBS programs.

Quotable: “(Owens) is legitimately massive with college-ready height and mass. Big frame fosters large reach. Packs a powerful punch with overwhelming strength vs. high school competition. Simply swallows up many opponents and flashes knockdown power at the point of attack and on the move, whether as a puller or climbing to the second level. Displays impressive movement ability relative to size and bulk. Capable pass protector whose ceiling in that department should be quite high. Kick slides naturally and shows encouraging heavy-handedness when setting. Bends better than expected and plays with good leverage relative to higher center of gravity. Will face significant jump in competition coming from Georgia Class A Private level and could need to acclimate to facing opposition of similar size and talent. A bit heavy-footed at times given mass. Early returns on pass-pro ability are promising, but will need to hone technique. Will need to maintain conditioning and watch weight. Will likely provide roster value as a tackle/guard combo player. Among the top O-line prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle with potential to become an impact multi-year starter at the high-major level. Very high-floor prospect with the physical traits that could lead to a ceiling in the top half of the NFL Draft.” - 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks on Owens (source).

Depth chart fit: Clemson is expected to bring back the bulk of its starting rotation, but we are coming off of a season where freshman Blake Miller plugged right into starting all 13 games ahead of the Orange Bowl. The one slated vacancy is at tackle, with left tackle Jordan McFadden’s eligibility expired. Eyes will be on former highly-touted lineman Tristan Leigh and if he emerges there as a starter, with the versatile Michell Mayes also in the mix.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked among the top 200 players in the nation by four services … rated the No. 120 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the 11th-best player in Georgia and 18th-best offensive tackle … rated No. 162 overall by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the 10th-best player in Georgia and the 16th-best offensive tackle … ranked No. 140 overall by ESPN.com, which ranked him as the 11th-best player in Georgia and 17th-best offensive tackle in the nation … rated No. 197 overall player by Rivals, which listed him as the 13th-best player in Georgia and 20th-best offensive tackle … invited to All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

In High School: Wore No. 75 at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy where he was a starting offensive lineman for three years … played senior season under coach Tanner Rogers after three years under the guidance of Jonathan Gess … helped team to 7-5 record in 2022 … listed at 6-6 and 315 pounds.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Oct. 18, 2022 … born Nov. 1, 2004 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … name pronounced “ZECK-arr-eye-uh.”