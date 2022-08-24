Clemson lineman commit lands on 247Sports 'Freaks List' for 2023 class

|
Clemson lineman commit Zechariah Owens lands on 247Sports 'Freaks List' for 2023 class
|2022 Aug 24, Wed 13:03-
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 365 Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS) Class: 2023
#137 Overall, #16 OL, #11 GA
Clemson landed one of its 2023 commitments on 247Sports' Freaks List top-50 of elite high school prospects.
That would be offensive line pledge Zechariah Owens:
"Two things caught our attention with Zechariah Owens. The first is him doing a running front flip into a swimming pool at nearly 6-foot-6, 365 pounds. The second is the fact that he loves skating at roller rinks on the weekends. According to Owens, once he puts on the skates he stands almost 7-feet tall. That means he’s be pretty coordinated to glide around and not fall down. Owens played all over the line as a junior at Mcdonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian. His teammate, Top247 tackle DJ Chester, also challenged for a spot on this year’s Freaks List as he too is a mammoth of a human who can bend and pull. Owens selected Clemson over Penn State and Alabama on July 4, citing Dabo Swinney’s faith and vision as a big reason why he wants to be a Tiger."
Owens is rated as the No. 6 player out of Georgia, No. 75 player nationally and the No. 12 offensive tackle by 247Sports.
He received his Clemson offer in early March.