Logan Brooking is the second tight end to report a Clemson 2025 offer.
Logan Brooking is the second tight end to report a Clemson 2025 offer.

Clemson offers Peach State tight end Logan Brooking
by - 2023 Jun 15, Thu 14:55
Logan Brooking - Tight End
Height: 6-4   Weight: 220   Hometown: Savannah, GA (Savannah Christian Prep HS)   Class: 2025
2025 Savannah Christian Prep tight end Logan Brooking announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"#AGTG Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Brooking said.

Brooking totaled 516 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore, also adding 12 sacks and 87 tackles on the defensive side as an edge defender.

Brooking's offer list also includes Florida, LSU, UNC, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa State among more so far.

Also in 2025 TE news, 4-star Washington, Oklahoma tight end Nate Roberts announced he will commit on Saturday (1 p.m.). He holds a Clemson offer, but he has a projection to Notre Dame on 247Sports currently.

