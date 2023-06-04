CLEMSON RECRUITING

Richmond's Deuce Edwards is a 4-star prospect with a Clemson offer now.
Clemson offers 4-star Virginia CB Terrance Edwards
by - 2023 Jun 4, Sun 21:29
Terrance Edwards - Cornerback
TigerNet: (3.97)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 180   Hometown: Richmond, VA (Trinity Episcopal School HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#13 VA
24/7:
#29 CB, #8 VA

Four-star 2025 Richmond, Virginia cornerback Terrance Edwards announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Edwards said.

Edwards logged 14 pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore.

Edwards picked up an offer from Miami earlier this month to go with more from Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Virginia and Virginia Tech among more Power 5 schools.

Top Clemson News of the Week