Clemson offers 4-star Virginia CB

Four-star 2025 Richmond, Virginia cornerback Terrance Edwards announced a Clemson offer on Sunday. "Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Edwards said. Edwards logged 14 pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore. Edwards picked up an offer from Miami earlier this month to go with more from Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Virginia and Virginia Tech among more Power 5 schools. Blessed to received an offer from Clemson University!! 🐅 #ALLIN @CUCoachReed @dmcdani2 @TajhB10 pic.twitter.com/9AJkVpHAOf — Deuce Edwards (@edwards_deuce) June 5, 2023

