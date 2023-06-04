|
Clemson offers 4-star Virginia CB Terrance Edwards
Terrance Edwards - Cornerback
Height: 6-1 Weight: 180 Hometown: Richmond, VA (Trinity Episcopal School HS) Class: 2025
#13 VA
#29 CB, #8 VA
Four-star 2025 Richmond, Virginia cornerback
Terrance Edwards announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Edwards said. Edwards logged 14 pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore. Edwards picked up an offer from Miami earlier this month to go with more from Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Virginia and Virginia Tech among more Power 5 schools. Blessed to received an offer from Clemson University!! 🐅 #ALLIN @CUCoachReed @dmcdani2 @TajhB10 pic.twitter.com/9AJkVpHAOf
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Edwards said.
Edwards logged 14 pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore.
Edwards picked up an offer from Miami earlier this month to go with more from Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Virginia and Virginia Tech among more Power 5 schools.
Blessed to received an offer from Clemson University!! 🐅 #ALLIN @CUCoachReed @dmcdani2 @TajhB10 pic.twitter.com/9AJkVpHAOf— Deuce Edwards (@edwards_deuce) June 5, 2023
