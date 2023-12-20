|
Clemson flips ACC lineman commit Mason Wade
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Hometown: Purcellville, VA (Loudoun Valley HS) Class: 2024
#128 OL, #33 VA
#56 OT, #11 VA
#86 OT, #27 VA
The Tigers completed an in-conference flip at a key position for recruiting this cycle.
2024 offensive lineman Mason Wade (Purcellville, VA) committed to sign with Clemson on Wednesday, flipping from a lengthy commitment to Duke. He was in town for a visit over the weekend and announced a Clemson offer on Thursday. Wade is a mid-year enrollee as well. His other reported offers include Auburn, Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, UNC, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Virginia, West Virginia and Virginia Tech among more FBS programs. He earned first-team All-Region honors for this past season. He committed to Duke in June. Clemson is up to 13th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings with 21 commits. Clemson bio In High School: Two-time all-district and all-region honoree, earning selections in each of his final two seasons … prime candidate for all-state honors being announced in late December … selected to All-LoCo Sports and All-Loudoun teams … four-year starter at left tackle who was a two-time team captain (2022-23) and named as the team’s MVP as a senior in 2023 … collected the program’s Warhammer Award a senior for offseason leadership and work ethic … completed his prep career holding records in the bench press, clean and three-cone drill in the school’s 62-year history … helped Vikings to back-to-back playoff berths, including the program’s first home playoff game — and home playoff win — in nine years … led the team to 4,000-plus yards offensively in reaching the regional semifinals … averaged double-digit pancakes per game as a senior according to Loudoun Valley’s coaching staff … ranked as the 11th-best and 15th-best prospect in the state of Virginia by Rivals and On3, respectively … also rated among the top 35 recruits in Virginia by 247Sports (No. 27) and ESPN (No. 31) … played for David Bishop at Loudoun Valley. Personal: Born Oct. 16, 2005 … phenomenal student who holds a 4.0 high school GPA … played rugby growing up … committed to Clemson upon opening of the early signing period on Dec. 20 after initially committing to Duke … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. 1000% Committed to @ClemsonFB 🐅@CoachMattLuke @SorrellsJordan @FATboysOLine @CoachDaveBishop @PaulStrelowTI pic.twitter.com/fFnG083Isk Trench work 😤
Welcome to the family, @_MasonWade!#ALLIN24 pic.twitter.com/aMXL4bGN5X
