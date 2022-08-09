Clemson D-line commit named MaxPreps preseason All-American

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Peter Woods is expected to be among the nation's best D-linemen once again.

Clemson D-line commit Peter Woods named MaxPreps preseason All-American
by - 2022 Aug 9, Tue 12:15
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL
Rivals:
#57 Overall, #5 DE, #8 AL
24/7:
#50 Overall, #5 DL, #7 AL

Clemson's 5-star defensive line commitment is regarded as a preseason All-American by MaxPreps.

Thompson (Al.)'s Peter Woods gained the nod as his team goes for a fourth consecutive 7A state title.

Woods racked up 92 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season.

Woods holds 5-star rankings both with ESPN as the nation's top-rated defensive and No. 9 overall prospect and the 247Sports Composite as the No. 3 defensive line prospect.

He received a Tigers offer as soon as they went out for the 2023 class in June 2021 and committed to Clemson last month.

"I just for one believe in coach (Dabo) Swinney's ability to feed into players mentality, spiritually, physically and all of the above," Woods said at his announcement of what drew him to Clemson. "Coach (Nick) Eason coming in from Auburn, our relationship carried on. That was a good relationship I had. He had been there before. That was an important part to me. He lived where I want to live. Coached where I want to be (the NFL). That was important to me."

Other top-rated Clemson prospects who will look to make the postseason All-America honors include QB pledge Christopher Vizzina (No. 18 in the 247Sports Composite/No. 6 QB), defensive lineman Vic Burley (No. 42/No. 4 DL) and interior offensive lineman Harris Sewell (No. 85/No. 2 IOL).

