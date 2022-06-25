Vic Burley is Clemson's top pledge on ESPN, which has the Tigers up to fifth nationally now.
Vic Burley is Clemson's top pledge on ESPN, which has the Tigers up to fifth nationally now.

Clemson continues climb in ESPN recruiting rankings
by - 2022 Jun 25, Sat 13:41
Vic Burley Photo
Vic Burley - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.51)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 276   Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Warner Robins HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#61 Overall, #6 DT, #3 GA
Rivals:
#63 Overall, #8 DE, #4 GA
24/7:
#22 Overall, #4 DL, #2 GA

Clemson moved up another five spots in ESPN's latest 2023 team recruiting rankings update this week ($).

The Tigers are up to No. 5 overall now with a 14-man class currently, trailing Notre Dame, (nine ESPN300 commits), Ohio State (nine ESPN300 commits), Georgia (nine ESPN300 commits) and Penn State (four ESPN300 commits).

Clemson's quartet of ESPN300 pledges are defensive tackle Vic Burley (61), quarterback Christopher Vizzina (79), linebacker Jamal Anderson (123) and defensive end David Ojiegbe (246).

Six more Tigers hold 4-star ratings with OL Ian Reed, DT Stephiylan Green, DE AJ Hoffler, TE Olsen Patt Henry and CB Avieon Terrell.

Clemson's 10 4-star pledge total is tied for second nationally there with Ohio State, only trailing Notre Dame (12).

Clemson in 2023 team rankings (6/25)

247Sports Composite: 3

Rivals: 3

247Sports: 4

ESPN: 5

