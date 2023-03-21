|
Clemson commit surges up 247Sports rankings
Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS) Class: 2024
#112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL
#105 Overall, #4 TE, #4 IL
#47 Overall, #2 TE, #2 IL
A Clemson commitment made a big move up
the updated 247Sports player rankings.
