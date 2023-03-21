Clemson commit surges up 247Sports rankings

2024 tight end pledge Christian Bentancur surged up 102 spots to No. 47 overall.

He is rated as the No. 2 tight end and the No. 2 player out of Illinois.

Bentancur tallied 54 catches for 1,058 yards and 11 TDs as a junior.

Clemson's other Top247 commitment is Tavoy Feagin, who is ranked No. 132 overall and the No. 15 cornerback now.

The Tigers have offers out to the No. 5 prospect now, linebacker Sammy Brown, as well as No. 6 and WR Ryan Wingo, No. 9 and WR Bryant Wesco and No. 10 and WR Mike Matthews in the top-10.

Clemson is also favored by 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions for Top247 prospects in defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (No. 194) and wide receiver Braylon Staley (224).