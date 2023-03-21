CLEMSON RECRUITING

Christian Bentancur moved up over 100 spots to No. 47 overall for 247Sports.
Clemson commit surges up 247Sports rankings
by - 2023 Mar 21, Tue 18:12
Christian Bentancur Photo
Christian Bentancur - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 240   Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL
Rivals:
#105 Overall, #4 TE, #4 IL
24/7:
#47 Overall, #2 TE, #2 IL

A Clemson commitment made a big move up the updated 247Sports player rankings.

2024 tight end pledge Christian Bentancur surged up 102 spots to No. 47 overall.

He is rated as the No. 2 tight end and the No. 2 player out of Illinois.

Bentancur tallied 54 catches for 1,058 yards and 11 TDs as a junior.

Clemson's other Top247 commitment is Tavoy Feagin, who is ranked No. 132 overall and the No. 15 cornerback now.

The Tigers have offers out to the No. 5 prospect now, linebacker Sammy Brown, as well as No. 6 and WR Ryan Wingo, No. 9 and WR Bryant Wesco and No. 10 and WR Mike Matthews in the top-10.

Clemson is also favored by 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions for Top247 prospects in defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (No. 194) and wide receiver Braylon Staley (224).

