2025 offensive tackle Easton Ware committed to Clemson, bringing the 2025 class to three pledges now.
Breaking: Rising Virginia lineman prospect Easton Ware prospect commits to Clemson
2023 Nov 1 18:19
Easton Ware Photo
Easton Ware - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.37)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 301   Hometown: Lynchburg, VA (Liberty Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#37 OT, #10 VA
24/7:
#25 OT, #10 VA

Clemson started to build its foundation on the future O-line with a commitment on Wednesday.

2025 Lynchburg, Virginia offensive tackle Easton Ware announced a pledge to Clemson.

Ware’s entire final group had Auburn, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Baylor, Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin also. He had four hats on his table for his announcement Wednesday, however, with Clemson, Baylor, Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

His teammate and fellow 2025 classmate, running back Gideon Davidson, committed to Clemson in June. Ware made the commitment announcement Wednesday unveiling a poster that asked Davidson if he would be his roommate at Clemson.

They join 4-star quarterback Blake Hebert in the Clemson 2025 class.

Ware (6-5 301) is rated as high as the No. 25 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 10 prospect out of Virginia. He also reported offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia and Liberty instate, who did not make his Top 10.

"It came down to these three things in the following order: who would develop me into the man God created me to be," Ware said at his announcement. "No. 2, who would prepare me for life after football. No. 3, who would prepare me to play football at the collegiate level at the highest level, and who knows, maybe win the natty."

He earned first-team All-State honors as a sophomore.

Clemson is 12th in the early 247Sports 2025 class team rankings.

