Clemson started to build its foundation on the future O-line with a commitment on Wednesday. 2025 Lynchburg, Virginia offensive tackle Easton Ware announced a pledge to Clemson. Ware’s entire final group had Auburn, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Baylor, Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin also. He had four hats on his table for his announcement Wednesday, however, with Clemson, Baylor, Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His teammate and fellow 2025 classmate, running back Gideon Davidson, committed to Clemson in June. Ware made the commitment announcement Wednesday unveiling a poster that asked Davidson if he would be his roommate at Clemson. They join 4-star quarterback Blake Hebert in the Clemson 2025 class. Ware (6-5 301) is rated as high as the No. 25 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 10 prospect out of Virginia. He also reported offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia and Liberty instate, who did not make his Top 10. "It came down to these three things in the following order: who would develop me into the man God created me to be," Ware said at his announcement. "No. 2, who would prepare me for life after football. No. 3, who would prepare me to play football at the collegiate level at the highest level, and who knows, maybe win the natty." He earned first-team All-State honors as a sophomore. Clemson is 12th in the early 247Sports 2025 class team rankings. IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!! #ALLIN — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) November 1, 2023 Congrats to @ware_easton , who makes his commitment to @ClemsonFB official. The @LCABulldogsFB 4 ⭐️ OL had double digit offers, and chose Clemson over a final four of Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Baylor. @13Sports @ABC13News pic.twitter.com/Qop76ooIn6 — Dave Walls (@DaveWallsWSET) November 1, 2023 ALL IN @ClemsonFB #4Him @LCABulldogsFB @LCA_Athletics @BrianDohn247 @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @WillVapreps pic.twitter.com/gwSR9oBAKc — The Easton Ware (@ware_easton) November 1, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email