Terrance Moore of Tampa committed to Clemson on Tuesday.
Breaking: 4-star WR Terrance Moore commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Jun 6, Tue 12:03
Terrance Moore - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 190   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Catholic HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#265 Overall, #34 WR, #38 FL
Rivals:
#38 WR, #49 FL
24/7:
#83 Overall, #15 WR, #14 FL

Four-star Tampa, Florida receiver Terrance Moore announced a commitment to Clemson.

He is rated as high as the No. 15 overall receiver and the No. 83 prospect in the nation.

Moore is the second commit in as many days for Clemson, joining 5-star LB Sammy Brown, and a 10th for the class total.

The commitment propels Clemson ahead of South Carolina for 10th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

He totaled over 1,500 all-purpose yards with 20 touchdowns last season.

Moore picked up a Clemson offer on January 10.

Moore had a top schools list in the spring that also included Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Miami and Pitt.

He was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.

