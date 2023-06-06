He is rated as high as the No. 15 overall receiver and the No. 83 prospect in the nation.

Moore is the second commit in as many days for Clemson, joining 5-star LB Sammy Brown, and a 10th for the class total.

The commitment propels Clemson ahead of South Carolina for 10th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

He totaled over 1,500 all-purpose yards with 20 touchdowns last season.

Moore picked up a Clemson offer on January 10.

Moore had a top schools list in the spring that also included Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Miami and Pitt.

He was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.