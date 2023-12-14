CLEMSON RECRUITING

Duke commit Mason Wade announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
Duke commit Mason Wade announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

ACC OL pledge Mason Wade announces Clemson offer
by - 2023 Dec 14 16:43
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Mason Wade - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.44)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 290   Hometown: Purcellville, VA (Loudoun Valley HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#123 OT, #31 VA
Rivals:
#56 OT, #11 VA
24/7:
#85 OT, #27 VA

A 2024 ACC offensive line commitment announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

Duke Blue Devils pledge Mason Wade (Purcellville, VA) reported the news.

"After a great conversation with coach Swinney and @CoachMattLuke I am blessed and honored to have received an offer from @ClemsonFB!" Wade said.

His other reported offers include Auburn, Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, UNC, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Virginia, West Virginia and Virginia Tech among more FBS programs.

He earned first-team All-Region honors for this past season.

He committed to Duke in June.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ACC OL pledge announces Clemson offer
ACC OL pledge announces Clemson offer
Two Tigers named to ESPN freshman All-America team
Two Tigers named to ESPN freshman All-America team
2024 ACC Baseball Championship returning to Charlotte
2024 ACC Baseball Championship returning to Charlotte
Two Tigers make 247Sports' Top 101 for the 2023 season
Two Tigers make 247Sports' Top 101 for the 2023 season
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 107 Recruits (71 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts