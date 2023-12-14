ACC OL pledge announces Clemson offer

|
ACC OL pledge Mason Wade announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Hometown: Purcellville, VA (Loudoun Valley HS) Class: 2024
#123 OT, #31 VA
#56 OT, #11 VA
#85 OT, #27 VA
A 2024 ACC offensive line commitment announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
A 2024 ACC offensive line commitment announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
Duke Blue Devils pledge Mason Wade (Purcellville, VA) reported the news.
"After a great conversation with coach Swinney and @CoachMattLuke I am blessed and honored to have received an offer from @ClemsonFB!" Wade said.
His other reported offers include Auburn, Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, UNC, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Virginia, West Virginia and Virginia Tech among more FBS programs.
He earned first-team All-Region honors for this past season.
He committed to Duke in June.
— Mason "Moose" Wade (@_MasonWade) December 14, 2023
