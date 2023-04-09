4-star defender has Clemson in top schools

|
4-star defender Jeremiah Beaman has Clemson in top schools
Jeremiah Beaman - Defensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 265 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Parker HS) Class: 2024
Four-star 2024 defensive lineman
Jeremiah Beaman released his top schools list on Sunday and included Clemson's Tigers.
Beaman (Birmingham, Alabama) is rated as high as the No. 76 player overall and the No. 11 defensive lineman in the nation (247Sports). Beaman has a top-10 group with Clemson, Auburn, Colorado, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida State, Florida and Tennessee. He was a standout of the Under Armour camp in Georgia in late February. Beaman picked up a Clemson offer last June. Where We Stepping To❓#Top10 @CoachWarren23 @CoachL__ @JaylonCrawford @Respect_ygnb pic.twitter.com/58nQp8FjRW
Beaman (Birmingham, Alabama) is rated as high as the No. 76 player overall and the No. 11 defensive lineman in the nation (247Sports).
Beaman has a top-10 group with Clemson, Auburn, Colorado, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida State, Florida and Tennessee.
He was a standout of the Under Armour camp in Georgia in late February.
Beaman picked up a Clemson offer last June.
Where We Stepping To❓#Top10 @CoachWarren23 @CoachL__ @JaylonCrawford @Respect_ygnb pic.twitter.com/58nQp8FjRW— Jeremiah Beaman (@Jeremiah_Beaman) April 9, 2023
Clemson Football, Jeremiah Beaman
