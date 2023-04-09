4-star defender has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star defender Jeremiah Beaman has Clemson in top schools

4-star defender Jeremiah Beaman has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Apr 9, Sun 18:39
Jeremiah Beaman - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 265   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Parker HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#104 Overall, #8 DT, #4 AL
Rivals:
#24 DE, #16 AL
24/7:
#76 Overall, #11 DL, #8 AL

Four-star 2024 defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman released his top schools list on Sunday and included Clemson's Tigers.

Beaman (Birmingham, Alabama) is rated as high as the No. 76 player overall and the No. 11 defensive lineman in the nation (247Sports).

Beaman has a top-10 group with Clemson, Auburn, Colorado, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida State, Florida and Tennessee.

He was a standout of the Under Armour camp in Georgia in late February.

Beaman picked up a Clemson offer last June.

