4-star defender has Clemson in top schools

Beaman (Birmingham, Alabama) is rated as high as the No. 76 player overall and the No. 11 defensive lineman in the nation (247Sports).

Beaman has a top-10 group with Clemson, Auburn, Colorado, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida State, Florida and Tennessee.

He was a standout of the Under Armour camp in Georgia in late February.

Beaman picked up a Clemson offer last June.