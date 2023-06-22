4-star defender commits to Clemson

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Maryland 4-star defender Darien Mayo announced a commitment to Clemson.
Maryland 4-star defender Darien Mayo announced a commitment to Clemson.

4-star defender Darien Mayo commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Jun 22, Thu 18:05
Darien Mayo Photo
Darien Mayo - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.58)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 250   Hometown: Olney, MD (Good Counsel HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#31 DE, #10 MD
Rivals:
#105 Overall, #12 SDE, #3 MD
24/7:
#31 Edge, #9 MD

Four-star Olney, Maryland defensive end Darien Mayo announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.

“I’m home! Let’s bring a Natty back to Clemson!” Mayo said on Instagram.

Mayo is ranked as high as No. 105 in the nation, the No. 12 strongside defensive end and the No. 3 prospect out of Maryland (Rivals).

He received a Clemson offer during Clemson’s Elite Retreat in January.

His other offers include Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Texas, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech among more schools.

He started his month in Clemson for an official visit and went on the previous two weekends to Ohio State and Southern Cal before announcing his decision.

The pledge brings Clemson to 12 commits for 2024 now, moving the Tigers up to 12th in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

Former Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel also played at Mayo's high school, Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.).

