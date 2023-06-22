4-star defender commits to Clemson

“I’m home! Let’s bring a Natty back to Clemson!” Mayo said on Instagram.

Mayo is ranked as high as No. 105 in the nation, the No. 12 strongside defensive end and the No. 3 prospect out of Maryland (Rivals).

He received a Clemson offer during Clemson’s Elite Retreat in January.

His other offers include Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Texas, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech among more schools.

He started his month in Clemson for an official visit and went on the previous two weekends to Ohio State and Southern Cal before announcing his decision.

The pledge brings Clemson to 12 commits for 2024 now, moving the Tigers up to 12th in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

Former Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel also played at Mayo's high school, Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.).

Rising 2024 DE Darien Mayo (@TheDCMayo) is an intriguing prospect at 6-7, 240. One to watch. pic.twitter.com/UtOKxFVnmD — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) October 1, 2022