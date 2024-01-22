4-star CB announces Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tae Harris is a former Georgia commitment who holds a Clemson offer now.
Tae Harris is a former Georgia commitment who holds a Clemson offer now.

4-star CB Tae Harris announces Clemson offer
2024 Jan 22
Tae Harris - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.49)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 180   Hometown: Cedartown, GA (Cedartown HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#121 Overall, #14 CB, #19 GA
Rivals:
#171 Overall, #17 CB, #22 GA
24/7:
#36 CB, #36 GA

Four-star Cedartown, Georgia 2025 cornerback Tae Harris announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

Harris was committed to Georgia from last June until this week.

Harris is rated as high as the No. 121 prospect overall and the No. 14 cornerback (ESPN).

He totaled 44 tackles with six pass breakups last season.

