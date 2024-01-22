4-star CB announces Clemson offer

|
4-star CB Tae Harris announces Clemson offer
2024 Jan 22 19:35-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Tae Harris - Cornerback
TigerNet:
(4.49)
Height: 5-10 Weight: 180 Hometown: Cedartown, GA (Cedartown HS) Class: 2025
#171 Overall, #17 CB, #22 GA
#36 CB, #36 GA
Four-star Cedartown, Georgia 2025 cornerback
Tae Harris announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
Height: 5-10 Weight: 180 Hometown: Cedartown, GA (Cedartown HS) Class: 2025
ESPN:
#121 Overall, #14 CB, #19 GA
#121 Overall, #14 CB, #19 GA
Rivals:
#171 Overall, #17 CB, #22 GA
24/7:
#36 CB, #36 GA
Four-star Cedartown, Georgia 2025 cornerback
Tae Harris announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
BLESSED!!🙏🏽🙏🏽 CLEMSON OFFERED🐅🐅@CoachConn @CUCoachReed @KhalilBarnes7 @ClemsonFB @CedartownF @jamieabrams39 @manmaker55 @QuaSearcy @jeremyruark @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/cTCSvKhX0k Harris was committed to Georgia from last June until this week. Harris is rated as high as the No. 121 prospect overall and the No. 14 cornerback (ESPN). He totaled 44 tackles with six pass breakups last season.
BLESSED!!🙏🏽🙏🏽 CLEMSON OFFERED🐅🐅@CoachConn @CUCoachReed @KhalilBarnes7 @ClemsonFB @CedartownF @jamieabrams39 @manmaker55 @QuaSearcy @jeremyruark @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/cTCSvKhX0k— Tae Harris (@taeharris27) January 23, 2024
Harris was committed to Georgia from last June until this week.
Harris is rated as high as the No. 121 prospect overall and the No. 14 cornerback (ESPN).
He totaled 44 tackles with six pass breakups last season.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Tae Harris
- Phil Mafah playing update
- The latest on scholarship numbers, the portal, and FSU's ACC lawsuit
- Clemson coaches roll out the red carpet trying to add depth at wide receiver
- Will Shipley: 2024 NFL draft profile, when he could get selected and by whom
- Former Clemson WR re-signs with Cowboys
- Former Tiger hired to coach at Navy
- Former Clemson staffer hired as defensive coordinator
- Clemson pro signed to 49ers practice squad
- Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
- Former Clemson WR confident he will return "stronger, faster and better" from injury
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<