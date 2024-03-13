Raiders make decision on Hunter Renfrow

Las Vegas Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow will be cut Wednesday according to multiple reports including NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 28-year-old was due $13.7 million this season.

The Raiders will gain over $8.2 million in salary cap space by releasing the former Clemson fan favorite.

Renfrow had limited playing time last season, registering 25 catches on 37 targets for 255 yards and zero touchdowns.

His best season with the Raiders came in 2021 when he earned Pro Bowl honors with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was a fifth-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2019.