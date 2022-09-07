Paul Finebaum is a believer in Clemson making the CFB playoff in 2022

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN personality Paul Finebaum is known for his hot-takes about different topics around the world of college football.

Clemson fans hope his latest prediction comes to fruition.

Finebaum was on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday morning and was asked if he thinks that Clemson will make the college football playoff after watching the 41-10 win over Georgia Tech Monday night.

"I do," Finebaum said to co-hosts Stephen A Smith and Jeff Saturday. "I know a lot of people are jumping off the Clemson bandwagon because last night was not perfect. It wasn't pretty. It was downright ugly for most of the game, but that's really not the object. The object is to finish the season and to make it into the championship game of the league and, of course, into the CFP, and I think they can do that."

Finebaum thinks Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is a decent enough coach and talent evaluator to get the job done.

"They have two new coordinators, which takes some time to develop," he said. "I'm not normally a patient person. But in this case, I'm' going to be because I think Dabo Swinney is a good enough coach, I think he has stockpiled enough talent, and now it's just a matter of navigating a rather subpar ACC schedule."

A hard-nosed Notre Dame squad is one possible roadblock in front of the Tigers.

"The one problem they could have, they go to Notre Dame later in the season," he said. "They do see Wake and NC State and all that. But I don't' think they're going to have too many problems. I think Notre Dame is really all they have between a ticket to the ACC Championship game, and maybe Pittsburgh, and then ultimately getting back in the CFP."