A Gator Bowl trip with this Clemson team would certainly be a surprise.
National writer has Clemson outside New Year's Six bowls in projections
2022 Aug 22, Mon 15:01

Clemson is favored for a return to the College Football Playoff after a one-year absence, but not everybody sees that happening.

Longtime national college football writer Brett McMurphy weighed in with his bowl projections on Monday and he has the Tigers falling outside of the New Year's Six bowls for a second-straight year.

McMurphy sends Clemson to the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville for the first time since Dabo Swinney's inaugural bowl game as a head coach in the 2008 season. In that projected matchup, the Action Network has Clemson has a 8.5-point favorite over LSU.

It's not all that surprising as McMurphy had Clemson 11th in his preseason Associated Press ballot, where Miami was in his top-4 and NC State was 9th.

With those rankings, Miami is indeed in McMurphy's Playoff against Alabama opposite an Ohio State-Georgia Playoff semifinal.

NC State is then pegged to fill the ACC spot in the Orange Bowl.

ESPN also released its Playoff and bowl projections for the 2022 campaign on Monday and both of its prognosticators have Dabo Swinney's Tigers in the Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl versus Alabama ($).

Clemson has fallen outside of the New Year's Six bowls just twice since the 2011 season, both being trips to Orlando for bowl matchups with Big 12 opponents (2014 v. Oklahoma; 2021 v. Iowa State).

