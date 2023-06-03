|
LOOK: Deshaun Watson in attendance for Clemson-Tennessee
|2023 Jun 3, Sat 19:50- -
All hands on deck for the Clemson-Tennessee Regional baseball game on Saturday, as the crowd has been one of the loudest and largest in recent memory.
Even former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson was in attendance alongside his girlfriend and sitting beside Clemson President Jim Clements. Watson was sporting a purple Clemson jersey cheering on the Tigers. Watson told TigerNet he had a free weekend and wanted to come and support the Tigers. It's been a while, and he said that he wants to be back more often.
Even former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson was in attendance alongside his girlfriend and sitting beside Clemson President Jim Clements.
Watson was sporting a purple Clemson jersey cheering on the Tigers.
Watson told TigerNet he had a free weekend and wanted to come and support the Tigers. It's been a while, and he said that he wants to be back more often.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Deshaun Watson