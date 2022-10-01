CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Lee Corso misses ESPN College GameDay at Clemson with health concerns

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 1, Sat 09:29

Longtime ESPN College GameDay icon Lee Corso is missing Saturday's live show at Bowman Field in Clemson because of a health issue.

“The great Lee Corso, a staple of his show, woke up this morning, feeling a little bit under the weather,” host Rece Davis said. “We went and made sure he has been checked out. But he’s feeling much better now, we’re happy to report and also happy to say that at one point he told the doctors, ‘Yeah, I feel this way because I think Clemson was overrated.'”

Herbstreit said that he talked to Corso on the phone this morning and Corso joked that he "is never talking bad about Clemson again."

Best wishes to Corso on a full recovery from everyone at TigerNet.com.

