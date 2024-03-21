CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Stephen Lew - USA Today Sports
Stephen Lew - USA Today Sports

Jameis Winston wants to provide support for Deshaun Watson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Mar 21 16:07

The Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston during free agency.

The plan is for him to be the backup quarterback to QB1 Deshaun Watson.

Winston wants to be the type of teammate who supports Watson, who has battled injuries and suspensions over the last few years.

"The most important thing, I believe, is that the relationship between me and Deshaun is in a place where it will continue to grow and flourish," Winston said via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I just admire him as a person and, definitely, as a football player."

Winston believes he can be a difference-maker for Watson by being someone he can rely on as a teammate.

"I look forward to allowing him to lean on me for anything he needs, encouraging him, and providing him with different resources that he probably hasn’t gotten from people who have been in the same room as him."

Watson is expected to start throwing soon while rehabbing his right shoulder.

The Browns have a talented and crowded quarterback room with Watson, Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Jameis Winston wants to provide support for Deshaun Watson
Jameis Winston wants to provide support for Deshaun Watson
Clemson-FSU game moved due to weather
Clemson-FSU game moved due to weather
WATCH: Brad Brownell, Clemson players preview NCAA matchup with New Mexico
WATCH: Brad Brownell, Clemson players preview NCAA matchup with New Mexico
Mike Williams believes the Jets were a "great fit" for him
Mike Williams believes the Jets were a "great fit" for him
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts