Jameis Winston wants to provide support for Deshaun Watson

The plan is for him to be the backup quarterback to QB1 Deshaun Watson.

Winston wants to be the type of teammate who supports Watson, who has battled injuries and suspensions over the last few years.

"The most important thing, I believe, is that the relationship between me and Deshaun is in a place where it will continue to grow and flourish," Winston said via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I just admire him as a person and, definitely, as a football player."

Winston believes he can be a difference-maker for Watson by being someone he can rely on as a teammate.

"I look forward to allowing him to lean on me for anything he needs, encouraging him, and providing him with different resources that he probably hasn’t gotten from people who have been in the same room as him."

Watson is expected to start throwing soon while rehabbing his right shoulder.

The Browns have a talented and crowded quarterback room with Watson, Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.