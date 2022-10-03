|
Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-FSU
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 15.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN
NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Clemson at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Open: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest
All times are Eastern.
Per Ross Taylor, Clemson will be the first school to appear on the ABC Saturday night prime time game three weeks in a row since 2015 when Oklahoma was on three weeks in a row vs. Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma State.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 3, 2022
