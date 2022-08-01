Four Tigers named to watch list for Lombardi Award

The Rotary Club of Houston announced today that defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson have all been named among 77 players on the 2022 watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award, presented annually to the nation’s top lineman or linebacker.

This year’s watch list is filled with talent from a multitude of schools and conferences, which should make for an exciting voting process. To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award®, players must be a NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

Be a down Lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

Be a Linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a Blocker or a Receiver or listed in the program as an Offensive Back or Receiver.

Be eligible to participate in the current season.

The voting process will follow this schedule.

November 1 – 8, 2022: Vote to determine Semi-finalists

November 10, 2022: Semi-finalists announcement

November 11 – 21, 2022: Vote to determine Four Finalists

November 23, 2022: Four Finalists announcement

November 23 – December 5, 2022: Final vote to determine winner

December 7, 2022: Rotary Lombardi Award® Winner announced

A mid-season watch list will be released on Oct 15 to reflect any updates to the current list.

The 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award® watchlist is compiled by a subcommittee of the Rotary Lombardi Award® committee and included SID submissions. Players were selected based on their past performance and expectations for the upcoming 2022 college football season. To be considered for the watchlist, players must also have started at least one game at an NCAA Division 1 college or university.

All ten Division-I FBS conferences will be represented in the 77-player watch list. With 11 players each, the SEC and the Big Ten conferences look to have strong seasons with dominant play. Seven players hold spots on this watch list from the 2021 College Football Playoff teams alone; Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia, and Michigan.

Clemson and Notre Dame both have four players on our watch list. Clemson is represented by Jordan McFadden (OT), Trenton Simpson (LB), Myles Murphy (DE), and Bryan Bresee (DT); the latter two were both top 5 recruits in the country and Freshman All-Americans. Many are anticipating Bresee to come back stronger after only playing in 4 games in 2021 due to injury; he was awarded ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

By Conference: Big Ten (11), SEC (11), Big 12 (10), ACC (8), Independents (8), Pac-12 (8), C-USA (6), Sun Belt (6), American (4), Mountain West (3), Mid-American (2).

Full List sorted alphabetically:

Jayson Ademilola, Notre Dame, S-Sr DL

Praise Amaewhule, UTEP, Rs, Jr DE

Darren Anders, Bowling Green, Sr ILB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama, Jr OLB

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, Jr DE

Clark Barrington, BYU, Jr LG

Abraham Beauplan, Marshall, Sr LB

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Jr OL

Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State, Rs Sr LB

Brock Bowers, Georgia, So TE

Dwayne Boyles, USF, Sr LB

Bryan Bresee, Clemson, Rs So DT

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss, Sr OG

Jack Campbell, Iowa, Sr LB

Jalen Carter, Georgia, Jr DL

Andre Carter II, Army, Jr OLB

Caleb Chandler, Louisville, Rs Sr G

Elijah Chatman, SMU, Sr DT

Braeden Daniels, Utah, Jr RT

KD Davi, North Texas, Sr LB

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh, Sr LB

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon, Jr DE

Trevor Downing, Iowa State, Rs Sr C

Cory Durden, North Carolina State, Rs Sr DT/DE

Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee, Rs Sr DE

Alex Forsyth, Oregon, Sr C

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame, Sr DE

Zach Frazier, West Virginia, So C

Blake Freeland, BYU, Jr LT

Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr OT

Ali Gaye, LSU, Rs Sr DE

Tyler Grubbs, Louisiana Tech, So LB

Derick Hall, Auburn, Sr Edge

Zach Harrison Ohio State Sr DE

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin, Jr OLB

Jamal Hines, Toledo, Sr OLB

Cooper Hodges, Appalachian State, Rs Jr OT

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State, Jr OT

Dawand Jones, Ohio State, Sr OT

Viliami Junior Fehoko, San Jose State, Jr DE

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, Rs Jr DT

Jaxson Kirkland, Washington, Sr OT

Willie Lampki, Coastal Carolina, Jr C

Sam LaPorta, Iowa, Sr TE

Ahofitu Maka, UTSA, Sr C

Carlton Martian, Troy, Sr LB

Brock Marti, Oklahoma State, S-Sr DE

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, Jr TE

Caden McDonald, San Diego State, Sr LB

Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Rs Sr DE

Jordan McFadden, Clemson, Rs Sr OT

Lorenz Metz, Cincinnati, Sr OG

Wyatt Milum, West Virginia, So OT

Myles Murphy, Clemson, Jr DE

Chris Murray, Oklahoma, Rs Sr OG

PJ Mustipher, Penn State, S-Sr DT

Chris Ojoh, New Mexico State, Sr LB

Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan, S-Sr C

Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, Gr-S OL

Patrick Paul, Houston, So OT

David Perales, Fresno State, Sr DE

Bumper Pool, Arkansas, Rs Sr LB

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, Sr OG

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota, S-Sr C

Noah Sewell, Oregon, So LB

Trenton Simpson, Clemson, Jr LB

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, Jr OT

Jacob Slade, Michigan State, Rs Sr DT

Nolan Smith, Georgia, Sr LB

Javon Solomon, Troy, So LB

Josaiah Steward, Coastal Carolina, So Bandit

Dante Stills, West Virginia, S-Sr DL

Ron Stonen Jr., Washington State, Rs Jr Edge

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama, Sr ILB

O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida, Jr OL

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC, Jr DT

Andrew Vorhees, USC, Rs Sr OG